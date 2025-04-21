Fire Destroys Part of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College Hostel
- A fire destroyed the top floor of a hostel for Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College
- Ghana National Fire Service personnel prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the two-storey building
- The management of the school noted that some students had gone home for the Easter holidays ahead of the April 20 fire
A hostel housing over 150 students of the Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College was gutted by fire.
The top floor of the two-storey hostel was affected by the fire.
Citi News reported that the fire incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
The swift intervention of officers from the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from overwhelming the whole building.
The fire destroyed all belongings of the students on the top floor, including mattresses, laptops, provisions, stationery, and other essential items.
No casualties were recorded, as management of the school indicated that some students had gone home for the Easter holidays.
So far, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined by officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, as investigations have begun.
Source: YEN.com.gh
