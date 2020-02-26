Please help me - Bus preacher puts Bible aside to openly beg for contribution (Video)
- A trotro preacher has been captured on camera openly begging for alms from all passengers in the car
- According to the man, the contribution was supposed to be made willfully but because he was totally broke, everyone needed to assist him with some money
- It is not clear whether all the passengers truly helped the old man but they were heard giggling in the background
A Ghanaian bus preacher has been captured on camera as he put his Bible aside and openly begged for alms from every passenger in a car at a local bus station.
The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Facts and Truths has the preacher whose name is unidentified, telling the passengers that the contribution was compulsory for each one of them.
"As for 'collection' you are supposed to be touched to give it, but today, whether you are touched to give or not, please make a contribution because I am completely broke," he said
See the video below:
The exact location where the video was recorded is not known but it appears as though it is in Accra as the man was captured speaking Twi and the bus stop looked packed with cars.
It is unclear whether all the passengers in the car truly made their contributions to the old preacher as the gentleman who recorded the video cut it short.
What is clear is that most of the passengers found the preacher's words rather hilarious as they could be heard in the background giggling as the man made the profound declarations.
In another interesting report, an outspoken young girl in Ghana went into a commercial sprinter popularly called 'trotro' to preach the gospel in the hope of winning souls for Christ.
The video was recorded by a passenger and later got shared in the popular Facebook group, TroTro Dairies, prompting many members to share their thoughts on it.
The little girl was captured in the recording talking about the common lifestyles lived by young people that the word of God does not approve of and people need to change from.
Source: YEN.com.gh