8 Ghanaian Women Who Were The First To Accomplish Specific Achievements In History
- Lots of Ghanaian women have lately been making giant feats in their various fields
- These recent achievements appear to be built upon the hard work of a few women who took the charge to be the first in chalking specific feats in Ghana's history
- YEN.com.gh takes a look at 8 women in Ghana who have been the first in their fields to achieve amazing successes
Many Ghanaian women have lately been rising in their fields with groundbreaking successes but a number of them have been the first to accomplish some coveted feats.
International Women's Day is held around the globe on March 8 to celebrate and honour women for their roles and achievements as well as listen to their issues that still need to be addressed.
As part of the seasonal celebrations, YEN.com.gh takes a look at 8 women in Ghana who have been the first in their fields to achieve specific awe-inspiring feats in the history of the country.
1. Prof Jane N Opoku-Agyemang
The first female vice-chancellor of the University of Cape-Coast
2. Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse
The first female chancellor of the University of Ghana
3. Ms Matilda Baffour Awuah
The first female Director-General, Ghana Prisons Service
4. Constance Edjeane-Afenu
The first female Brigadier-General, Ghana Armed Forces
5. Justice Joyce Bamford-Addo
The first female Speaker of Parliament in Ghana
6. Justice Annie Ruth Jiagge
The first female high court judge of the Commonwealth
7. Mrs Charlotte Osei
The first female chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana
8. Georgina Theodora Wood
The first female Chief Justice in Ghana
In other news, a Ghanaian judge identified as Justice Mabel Agyemang has made the entire nation proud as she has been appointed the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Turks and Caicos Islands in North America.
According to Magneticmediatv.com, the Ghanaian Justice who currently works as a Justice of the Court of Appeal in Ghana has worked as a Superior Court Judge in three Commonwealth Jurisdictions.
Justice Mabel Agyemang has served in the judiciaries of the governments of Ghana, The Gambia and Swaziland and she was the first female Chief Justice of The Gambia.
