The government has announced plans to reduce the cost of an ordinary 32-page passport from GH¢500 to GH¢350, representing a more than 25% decrease.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced while answering questions on the floor of Parliament on March 13, 2025.

Ablakwa said this reduction was part of efforts to ensure that the cost of passports remains reasonable.

“The government recognises concerns about the affordability of the new passport and is committed to ensuring that the cost remains reasonable while maintaining high security standards. In our effort to make passports more accessible to all Ghanaians, and per the instruction I have received from the president, we are pleased to announce that the cost of the ordinary passport booklet, the 32-page, will be reduced from GH¢500 to GH¢350."

Ghana passport application fees were increased by over 500% in some cases after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2024 under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The standard application fee for 32 pages went up from GH¢100 to GH¢500 while the expedited application fee for 32 pages went up from GH¢100 to GH¢640.

The fee for the 48-page application was also stated to have increased from GH¢150 to GH¢644, while the expedited fee was now GH¢800, according to the info.

The ministry justified the price increases, citing the cost of producing the booklets.

In another major reform at the passport office, it is set to begin a three-shift system, according to Ablakwa.

The minister expects that the new system will enable applicants to receive their passports within a week.

Ablkawa had already noted to TV3 that there would be a 24-hour passport office operation in Ghana to expedite passport processing in line with the Mahama administration’s vision for a 24-hour economy.

He believes that the new system would enable applicants to receive their passports within a week, while those with urgent needs—such as students with scholarship deadlines or medical emergencies—could get theirs within three days.

