Renowned Ghanaian media personality Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asiamah Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje has shared a new update on her ongoing issues at Angel FM.

The embattled radio presenter took to her Facebook page to issue a disclaimer and respond to allegations of Angel FM owner Dr Kwaku Oteng's involvement in her being denied entry into her workplace.

Ohemaa Woyeje denied claims that Dr Kwaku Oteng was the individual who brought thugs to the Angel FM premises to stop her from working.

She alleged that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Mr Vincent Opare was the individual behind the incident that transpired on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Ohemaa Woyeje urged Ghanaians to desist from involving Dr Kwaku Oteng in the issue and tarnishing his image as he was incapable of taking such aggressive actions against her.

She wrote:

"DISCLAIMER ….. Dr Kwaku Oteng is innocent in the thuggery attack at Angel FM Accra premise yesterday, please don’t drag him in. The perpetrator is the CEO Vincent Opare and not the President & Founder of Angel Group Of Companies (Dr Kwaku Oteng). Please be guided and stop tarnishing his image. ‘Dr Kwaku Oteng’ will never commit such an unlawful act."

The radio personality's remarks come after Dr Kwaku Oteng received criticism from some Ghanaians over the unfortunate incident that took place at the Angel FM premises.

In a video that went viral on social media, Ohemaa Woyeje was prevented from accessing her workplace by some individuals, who claimed to be security personnel taking orders from the radio station's CEO.

She also accused the alleged security personnel of storming the Angel FM premises to intimidate and chase her out of the radio station.

In a social media update after the incident, the media personality shared that she was in good physical condition.

Ohemaa Woyeje confirmed that the matter had been reported to the Ghana Police Service, who were conducting an investigation and would share updates on the case as it progressed.

Check out Ohemaa Woyeje's social media post below:

Ohemaa Woyeje's remarks about Oteng stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Evans Peprah commented:

"Thanks Ohemaa for clearing the air. The attacks Dr Oteng received on social media are too much."

Seth Djorbua Agbofu said:

"Thank you for clearing the air. It was really getting messy with him being dragged into the issue."

Prince Akwasi Agyemang commented:

"This is great coming from you. I don't know Dr. Oteng personally but his personal relationship seems perfect."

Dr Kwaku Oteng speaks about his wives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng spoke about his wives in an interview on his radio station.

The renowned Ghanaian businessman dismissed reports stating that he was married to more than five women.

Dr Kwaku Oteng noted that he had only two wives and was not legally married to other women the media associated him with.

