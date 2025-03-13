Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, donated GH¢2,000 to a young female pencil artist in support of her talent

Efya CJ presented a beautiful pencil portrait of Bishop Asiamah at his residence in Accra, prompting his generous reply

The bishop also promised to promote Efya CJ's art pieces on his social media pages, which have a huge following

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, founder and leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as the Ajagurajah Movement, has supported a young female pencil artist with GH¢2,000.

This was after the talented artist, identified as Efya CJ, visited his residence to present a beautiful portrait of him.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, supports a young female pencil artist's career with GH2K. Photo credit: @ajagurajah12/TikTok.

Recognising the great potential in the young artist, Bishop Asiamah decided to show his appreciation with the GH¢2,000 donation.

He further promised to use his social media pages, which have a huge following, to promote her art pieces.

In a video circulating on social media, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement was heard showering praises on the young pencil artist as he handed over the money to her.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah is the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement. Photo credit: @ajagurajah_official/IG.

"I will use my social media pages to advertise her talent. But before that, I want to present her with a small token as appreciation for the portrait. She is naturally gifted, and I am going to help her," he promised.

Beaming with smiles, Efya CJ knelt to thank Bishop Asiamah as she received the money.

"God bless you Daddy. I’m even speechless… I’m more than excited," she said.

Netizens hail Bishop Kwabena Asiamah

Bishop Asiamah's generous donation has been hailed by many on social media as a significant boost to the young artist's career,

The video capturing the man of God's kind gesture to Efya CJ has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 121,000 likes and more than 3,600 comments in the space of a day.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video.

@bad_kuk said:

"He is not just a man of GOD but a giver as well. I like the man though I haven’t met him before."

@The Chosen(DAAD Ministries) also said:

"God bless Great Dady.. Your service to humanity is unmatched. We love you papa."

@KoFi BlOGgEr Tv ShOw commented:

"Father is like I don’t understand how you do your things I really love you father, god bless you paaah."

@Godbless Emmanuel also commented:

"Really nice. May God bless her handwork and bless you too."

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah complains of neglect

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Kwabena Asiamah shared his frustration over happenings in President Mahama's administration.

In a TikTok video, Ajagurajah complained that he had been sidelined from all the meetings the president had with the clergy since assuming office.

Some social media users who came across the video sympathised with the man of God and called on the government to invite him to the next meeting.

