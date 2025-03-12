Stephen Amoah, aka Sticka, was full of praise for Ato Forson after the 2025 Budget statement was presented in Parliament

Speaking in an interview, the former Deputy Finance Minister expressed satisfaction regarding how Forson presented the budget

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared their views on the utterances by Stephen Amoah

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah aka Sticka has got tongues wagging after a video of him surfaced in the aftermath of the presentation of the 2025 Budget Statement.

This comes after he shared his views on the statement that was presented by the Minister of Finance, Ato Forson, on the floor of Parliament.

The short clip, which was sighted on TikTok, showed the moment the former Deputy Finance Minister showered praises on the Finance Minister.

Stephen Amoah was particularly pleased with Ato Forson over the way and manner he composed himself while presenting the 2025 budget statement.

"Ato Forson presented himself well. He was well-composed, and I think I would say Ato did very well. Except that they have been so truthful and realistic.

Ralph confronts Stephen Amoah

This short clip surfaced after outspoken activist Ralph St. Williams accosted Stephen Amoah and called him out on the challenges confronting his constituency.

Ralph then urged the Nhyiaeso MP to stay quiet after the Finance Minister presents the budget to Parliament if he has no meaningful input to make.

Stephen Amoah, who seemed unhappy about the incident, did not utter a word to him.

He, however, quickly reported the matter to police offers regarding Ralph's conduct.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stephen Amoah's comments

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video gave their opinions on the comments made by Stephen Amoah about Ato Forson.

Hansaam stated:

"Can we organize another election? I want to reduce the 38.2% to 14.2%"

APOSTLE OF FIRE AND WORD added:

"Except they have been so truthful and realistic, meaning NPP was lying to us."

Kobby General added:

"Low-key: The majority of the NPP leaders wished Ato Forson was their member because he is very intelligent."

Humble_Wass commented:

"The Ralph effect."

Ephya Nilsa stated:

"This is the doing of Ralph. At least you took what he said into consideration."

Nanasei added:

"Eii Ralph you see what you have done to Stephen Amoah."

Ralph released from police custody

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ralph St. Williams had been released from police custody following his earlier arrest on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

This comes after he was arrested after confronting Stephen Amoah at the forecourt of Parliament.

A video on TikTok showed Ralph at the premises of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

Stephen Amoah, in an interview, said he filed a report because he felt threatened by the action and utterance of Ralph St. Williams.

In a video, Ralph also denied claims that he threatened the MP, after which he refused to speak on the issue again and left.

