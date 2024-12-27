The beautiful daughter of the KNUST Chancellor of KNUST has tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony

Videos of the wedding, which recently took place, have warmed the hearts of many on social media

Congratulations from family, friends and loved ones have poured in for the lady and her husband

The daughter of the Vice Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) recently married in a beautiful ceremony.

Dr Ewurabena Dickson got married to her sweetheart in a romantic event that brought together friends and loved ones to witness the moment.

The bride, radiant in a beautifully designed kente outfit, could not contain her joy on the occasion of her special day.

Her mum, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, also looked proud and emotional as her daughter prepared to tie the knot.

The elegant ceremony was a spectacle to behold. Adorned in matching attire, the bridal team gracefully ushered the bride into the beautifully decorated venue.

The groom, accompanied by his dapper groomsmen, was also welcomed with fanfare at the ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Dr Dickson

Netizens who saw the video from the wedding were proud of Dr Ewurabena Dickson and congratulated her in the comments section.

@maame benewaa wrote:

"Luxury is talking."

@Boadiwaa wrote:

"Decent and beautiful."

@anibee27 wrote:

"Her photocopy."

@theonlyuser101 wrote:

"Beautiful Abena."

@Xtra_Hilda🇬🇭 wrote:

"Black beauty."

@Officialvicky wrote:

"Very demure."

@Sly wrote:

"Nice one."

@VELVET HAIR STUDIO-PANTANG wrote:

"@Stasia_imports come and see your sister."

@Stasia_imports wrote:

"@VELVET HAIR STUDIO-PANTANG I posted on my status ooh come and see comment and reactions. Some one said Eeeiii is that not you ? Lol"

