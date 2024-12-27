Kofi Amoabeng threw a party for brilliant kids in Kukurantumi to encourage them and motivate others to study hard

A video of the renowned Ghanaian businessman displaying his dance moves at the party has surfaced on social media

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section

Ghanaian business mogul and retired military officer Prince Kofi Amoabeng gave kids in his hometown a befitting Christmas gift.

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd) threw a party for brilliant kids in Kukurantumi.

Ghanaian business mogul Kofi Amoabeng spends quality time with kids in Kukurantumi. Image source: Prince Kofi Amoabeng

In a viral video, the renowned businessman is spotted having a great time with the kids, dancing with them, and ensuring they had a good time at his house.

In his post, Mr Amoabeng noted that he always threw a party for kids in Kurantumi, especially the brilliant ones who topped their class, to encourage them and motivate others to study hard.

In the viral video, Mr Amoabeng faced it with a young boy ready to defeat him on the dance floor.

It was difficult to determine who the dance competition winner was since Mr Amaobeng and the young boy gave their best.

Watch the video below:

Netizens marvel at Kofi Amoabeng's dance moves

Netizens who saw the video of Prince Kofi Amoabeng displaying his dance moves were enthused. They expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

@EricKwakuAsare wrote:

"Such a beautiful initiative! This will surely be a day they'll cherish forever. Great work bringing smiles and joy."

@adde_asiwaju wrote:

"@PrinceKAmoabeng and @ReggieRockstone, one of these men is keeping a youth potion or some secret supplements in their wardrobes, I don’t think just exercising can make one fit like this, must be some diet they know lowkey."

@General_K63 wrote:

"Ei Rich man, Army man, And now chief Dancer."

@RedHatPentester wrote:

"He Dey gym pass."

@piennoforever wrote:

"He’s just a good and selfless man. I learn a lot from him. He just lives his life and let what comes to come and what goes to go. Aside everything that has happened to him and still happening to him at his age and he keeps on moving is just mindblowing. God bless him."

@rimless17 wrote:

"He has done a lot for us the kids that grew up in Tafo and Kukurantumi."

