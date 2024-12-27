Emmanuel Tobbin, the MP-elect for Anyaa Sowutuom has collaborated with Buzstop Boys, a sanitation youth group, to clean the street

In a video circulating on social media, the MP-elect was captured cleaning the street with a shovel

Dubbed the Clean Party, the initiative was aimed at promoting a clean environment within the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Emmanuel Tobbin has joined the sanitation youth volunteer group, the Buzstop Boys to clean up the streets in his constituency.

Emmanuel Tobbin retained the Anyaa Sowutuom for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, December 7, 2024, parliament election by defeating Allotey Emmanuel Adotey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

MP-elect for Anyaa Sowutuom, Emmanuel Tobbin, joins the Buzstop Boys to clean up the street.

Source: Instagram

Following this victory, the MP-elect appeared to have hit the founding running, collaborating with the Buzstop Boys in a clean-up exercise dubbed "Clean Party."

This laudable initiative seeks to promote a cleaner and more welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram showed Emmanuel Tobbin clearing heaps of sand from the road at Ablekuma NIC.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Clean Party, the MPelect praised the Buzstop Boys for their selfless act of service towards promoting sanitation.

"When I heard that they were coming to work here, I also organised my boys to come and join them. We thank them for coming to help us, they have really done well, God bless them," he said.

The Buzstop Boys is a group of professional young men and women dedicated to keeping Ghana clean. The voluntary group has made significant waves as sanitation ambassadors in the country.

The group has been recognised both at home and abroad for its remarkable contribution to keeping the environment.

Ghanaians praise the MP-elect

After the video of the Clean Party emerged on social media, some Ghanaians commended the MP-elect.

@missbabachuweh said:

"Well done MP."

@calebniiboye also said:

"Good one."

@charity_odo_abayie wrote:

"Hunable, still la emfa, well done guys."

Buzstop Boys fix street lights

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buzstop Boys embarked on an initiative to fix street lights across the country.

The group said the initiative, 'Lightening Up The City', was aimed at improving visibility and enhancing security at night.

Many Ghanaians on social media commended the initiative and promised to support it.

