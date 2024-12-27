Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is a style influencer with a unique fashion sense

The 42-year-old has made her followers and fashion lovers fall in love with her recent photos on Instagram

Some social media users have shared positive comments on Delay's corset gown and expensive hairstyle

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has inspired many brides with her stylish lace gown.

The famous host of the Delay Show wore a custom-made brown lace gown that snatched her waist for her viral photoshoot.

TV host Delay looks classy in a corset gown. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Delay wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle, heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and glossy lipstick, which made her look younger than her age.

The style influencer Delay completed her look with gold stud earrings, a bracelet, and an expensive gold wristwatch.

TV host Delay rocks classy lace gown

Some social media users have commented on Delay's elegant kente gown. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

trissavage0552 stated:

"Gorgeous ma ❤️🙌🔥."

Debrahkwame stated:

"That’s a Queen..QUEEN OF queens….QUEEN OF SHEEBA..we hail you🔥🔥🔥."

tonyhayford_jnr stated:

"Obaaaaaaaaa Delaaaaayyyyyy STANDARD 💯✌🏾❤️."

naafitackie stated:

"Oh well.🔥Perfection personalised! waow!."

maameadjoah_a stated:

"Pretty delay❤️❤️🔥."

miss_independent1211 stated:

"Image extraordinaire!!!😍😍🔥. Alla give dem👏👏👏👏."

benjaminoseid stated:

"MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎅 🎄."

iammadlyn stated:

"Awwww Delay you look so good 😍like pretty pretty 🤩 Merry Christmas Obaa Soono Delay." baakop3 ❤️

desta_adanu stated:

"Beautifully 🤩 beautiful ❤️."

powereric11 stated:

"The Angel 🔥😍😂."

mrs_peckers stated:

"Merry Christmas my my role model 🔥😍💚💚."

oduma_sompa stated:

"Wow, breathtaking."

agyei473 stated:

"The man the myth the legend ❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Delay slays in a stylish criss-cross outfit

The chief executive officer of Delay Foods, Delay stepped out in a criss-cross top and ready-to-wear tassel skirt.

She wore a center-parted blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup as she teases her fans in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

Delay flaunts her curves in a white outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, who recently shared the perfect white dress style for elegant ladies.

The Ghanaian TV anchor, Delay looked breathtaking in a frilly ready-to-wear ensemble for her viral photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Delay's new curly hairstyle and high-end shoes.

Source: YEN.com.gh