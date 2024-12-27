Kofi Kinaata has cleared the air about the rising tension online between him and his colleague Medikal

This comes after Medikal publicly apologised to Kofi Kinaata during the recent Beyond Kontrol concert

Kofi Kinaata's response, which sought to deescalate the rising tension, excited scores of fans

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has issued a response to Medikal's claim about the rift between them.

According to Medikal, Kofi Kinaata unfollowed him on Instagram because of his inability to attend his Made In Taadi concert.

During the just-ended concert, Medikal apologised and emphasised that he wanted no qualms with his colleague.

Kofi Kinaata says he never unfollowed Medikal following his inability to perform at the Made in Taadi concert.

Source: Instagram

Kinaata makes peace with Medikal

Shortly after Medikal's apology, Kofi Kinaata took to social media to share his side of the story. The Things Fall Apart hitmaker established that he never unfollowed Medikal on Instagram.

In his response, Kofi Kinaata acknowledged Medikal's apology and congratulated him for a successful concert in Accra.

"Congrats my bro @Medikalbyk on your show yesti. Azaay u kno say I dey feel you pass @donzy_chaka sef… it’s rather unfortunate I dn’t know how this unfollow thing came up. I was happy u publicly apologized right after my #MadeInTaadiConcert that you couldn’t make it. Much love!"

On social media, Kinaata also blamed his friend Donzy Chaka for misinforming the public, which almost led to the rift between him and Medikal, saying,

"Ah Donzy paa, me the only thing wey ego make I unfollow @Medikalbyk be when he talk for somewhere say he go score me for fifa, That one dier i cld hv kill a lot, aside that, nothing!! Why i for unffollow MDK? like i go take block u rather."

Kofi Kinaata earns praise from fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kofi Kinaata's approach to handling the tension between him and Medikal.

@tin_kudi said:

"This is maturity from both @Medikalbyk and @KinaataGh. God bless you guys in your craft."

@EffiakumaPrinc1 wrote:

"The Mayor has spoken… apologies accepted, but next year we beg you show up for us… trade ppl love U, especially EFFIAKUMA FUO, my hometown."

@jacobbaah_ remarked:

"It’s all love. Yestee to you spoil there for Allan different week same month and the crowd were still calling your name out. You force waa."

@__sugar_ss added:

"Be like you and organize the FIFA match between @Medikalbyk and @KinaataGh, stream it live, and make sure we all watch who wins!"

Kinaata impressed with Made in Taadi concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Kinaata had opened up about the success of this year's Made in Taadi concert.

Kinaata's annual music experience returned after a two-year hiatus due to several challenges, including venue.

The musician's team reported that the concert's comeback edition this year in Takoradi drew over 40k fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh