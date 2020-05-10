100+ romantic love notes for her to make her melt every time

Have you ever fallen in love with the woman of your dreams? Did you find yourself thinking about her all the time? Thoughts about her beauty, dreams, and kisses don't leave you even for a minute. Is it a familiar feeling to you? It is wise to let whatever you feel flow through writing sweet love notes for her during such times.

When composing love notes to a girlfriend, brevity counts the most. Although it may seem like a piece of cake, rhyming words correctly to tell your better half how much you treasure her can be challenging.

Emotions are irresistible and can get all mixed up in your head easily while penning down cute notes for her. The next thing you know, you are holding a pen with blank paper in front of you. However, do not panic. These best cute notes to write to your girlfriend should be of help.

Romantic love notes for her

If you need lovely text messages to keep the romance going in your love affair, the following quotes about relationships should be perfect.

Ever since you came into my life, you have added a new significance to my entire life.

You have offered me constant joy and love, and you are the sole reason I am who I am nowadays. I treasure you so much, darling.

I tried to look for the best I love you messages everywhere, but then I realized that my love for you doesn’t need any words to be expressed; just memories and moments are enough.

I love how you always find a way of creating a smile on my face even when I feel down and not in the mood to be jovial.

I know dreams come true; mine did the day I met you, my queen. I longed to have someone I could get along with, and we adore each other. Love you, princess!

You are my only weakness. Whenever my eyes see you, I forget all my worries. Have a lovely day ahead.

You are my greatest source of joy and pride. I promise to love you till the day I will have my last breath.

No one falls in love one time when they are truly in love. I know this because every time I set my eyes on you, I see a new reason to love you all over again.

The first time I met you was the start of something new for me; I tried to give you up, but I couldn't, and I am glad it was impossible because what will become of me without you?

The love I have for you is unquantifiable, but if I may suggest a measurement, my love for you spans across the height, width, and depth of my soul.

I don't think you know how much I cherish you yet, but I will tell you. No one compares to you in any way, and I couldn't see myself with anyone other than you even if I tried. You complete me, and I never want to miss any part of me.

I will continue loving you until the day stars will go out, and the tides will no longer turn. My love for you is the most real, and nothing can ever change it. Only time will tell how much I adore you. Cheers, my sweet pie!

Best love notes for her

Besides getting her gifts, sharing some love notes with your girl will further buttress how much you love her. So, if you are thinking of what to send to her, then check these out:

I know God has set someone special for me in my life. There is no need to find her, for I already have her. I love you, my princess charm.

You were the answer to my dreams. When your head is on my chest, the pain inside me fades into oblivion. You looked so beautiful the last time we met that I could not stop thinking about you. I am in love with you, baby. Be mine forever.

No one can see the future. No one knows what tomorrow will bring. So, darling, trust me when I say I am your future and tomorrow because I will still be with you. I cherish you with all my heart.

I never knew how wonderful it feels to laugh with someone special until I met you. I love you, my angel.

Sometimes I wonder if you are an angel in disguise because every time I was broken, you came down like an angel and saved my bleeding heart.

I enjoy spending time with you because you show me love and care in ways I cannot explain. You are an angel sent from heaven to bring me peace and joy.

If a kiss can tell how much I love you, then I am sure I would be somewhere kissing you forever and uncontrollably. I can't help but fall in love with you endlessly.

The very first time I laid my eyes on you was the best day of my life; asking you to be my woman was the best decision I have ever made. You make everything right, sweetheart.

I have been pondering about how to describe your charm and intelligence for some time now, but the only words that come to me are "I love you."

The love I want to give you feels like a seed that germinates everywhere on earth; your charm and intelligence flow like the oceans on earth.

If I could, I would wake up every day to sing about how much you have made me realize that love is everything. You are my everything, baby girl and I'm not letting go anytime.

The sacrifices that you make for the sake of our love are obvious every time, and I couldn't be more grateful for all that you do.

Every second, I am aware of the affection that you shower upon me, whether it is convenient for you or not. You are the prettiest manifestation of Cupid's arrows, my sweetheart.

I have seen people fall in love and fall out of it as quickly as they got into it; I'm forever grateful for sharing my love with you because you make it so easy for me to remain in love with you.

None of the women around the globe compares to your beauty, charm, and intelligence, my sweet girl. But, you are miles ahead of the rest of them because your heart is filled with unadulterated love.

You are the perfect choice for me in terms of a lover, companion and friend; you are everything I look forward to in the morning when I wake up from my sleep.

If I were asked to make only one request in my entire life, it would be to make you mine forever so that together, we can soar above the secret agonies of romance.

Cute love notes for her

Girls love getting cute things, but it is time to change your game for once if you focus on material things. Instead, send her a lovely cute note and watch her glow up like a million fireflies.

It brings me so much joy to make you smile every day. To me, you are not only my first lady but also the woman with the soul that means the whole world to me.

Just the single thought of waking up beside you every day and coming home to you after a long day of work gives me goosebumps. I adore you so much, my love.

Eternity in paradise is nothing compared to a single moment on Earth with you.

It is so true that my heart skips a beat whenever you say I love you.

I love you so much, and I am glad to know you must be feeling the same for me. Thanks for being there for me every time.

You are a beautiful person on the inside as much as you are outside. I cherish you so much for bringing so much joy to my soul.

One of the enormous joys of my life is holding your heart forever. I want to be the only love of your life and attention. I feel adored, angel.

You are my pearl, my better half and the solution to my life's puzzle. You bring endless romance into my life, and I am forever strong with the thought of your love.

You are the paintbrush, and your love is the colour that I need to paint my sky in whatever colour I deem fit.

Whenever you smile, I am reminded of a million reasons why I believe that you are the only woman in the world for me. I am madly in love with everything about you, and I am not ashamed to say it.

Maybe you are just a strong wish that came true because I have always fantasised about the kind of love that you show me.

You are the melody that courses through every fibre of my being; you are the lyrics that make sense of the beatings in my heart; you are the one that makes everything make sense. You are my precious angel!

All the stars in the galaxy do not count up to how much love I have for you; the light from the sun does not compare to how much I brighten up whenever I am in your company. You are the reason I believe that man was made for love.

I am not perfect, and my flaws are all over the place, but one thing I can promise you is that I will forever cherish you and never attempt to hurt the love that we share.

I had a dream yesterday, and although I have forgotten most of its happenings, I am sure we were the major characters in it. You and I were next to each other, saying beautiful things like the letters U and I on my computer keyboard.

I find myself smiling even when you are not around me; the entire universe seems to brighten up whenever you cross my mind, and you never cease to cross my mind. So, I want to be why you smile, the same way you do me.

Best love notes to show her you care

Do you care for your partner and want them to know that you will always be there for them? Add some of these notes to your next gift and see if they appreciate it.

I don’t know anyone who has ever burnt a candle as bright as you have in my heart. My love, continue the fire on because I am loving it, queen!

I adore you so much that no love messages can really let you know what I feel for you.

I am pleased always to appreciate everything you have done for me. I love you, dear!

Every time I am with you, you set my heart on fire. Since the first day I knew you, darling, you have been setting it on fire.

I never knew what unconditional love is until I met you. Even now that you are with me, I still do not know about it. That is because I can feel it whenever I think of you.

It seems too early to say I love you, but I cannot keep it a secret anymore. I have never felt this happy in my life. Before this, I was so lonely. Thank you for coming with me this far, honey. I cannot stop thinking of the way I adore you, princess.

Every time I see myself at your side, I must pinch my skin. Do you know why? You are my dream come true.

My favourite place is inside your hug and kiss!

A thousand roses are not enough to appreciate your beauty! You are the Queen that has turned my life around, and every day, I pray you’d be mine forever.

The sweetest kisses are stolen, and just like the wind, you cannot see love, but you will always feel it when it gets hold of you. I will love you forever.

Becoming your lover is a dream I never thought I would wake up to because being your friend was all I ever wished for. You are the magic that love pulled out of my hat.

You have bewitched my soul and body, and my heart is filled with love for you and you alone.

I feel lucky whenever I remember how love found me in the form of a sweet soul like yours. I’m afraid of sleeping because I do not want to wake up from this dream.

Love notes to make her fall in love every day

Men always want their women to know that they think about them every time. So here are some “loving you quotes for her” if you belong to this group of men.

When I first looked at your gorgeous eyes, I knew I had found a golden mirror to my soul. I adore you, darling, have a beautiful day!

I like it when you and I cuddle and spend some quality moments together. I love it when we go out on a date. I will be fond of you always, angel.

Whenever I hear your name, my heart beats faster. I could not understand this before. Is this what you call love? I guess I am head over heels in love.

Regardless of how much other people make me laugh. Whenever I don’t laugh with you, I am dull, and it is like I have not even seen anyone yet.

I was like a book that could not be read, but everything changed the day I met you. Now, your presence makes up every chapter of my book.

I have missed you for days, hours, minutes and even seconds. Please, will you be here soon? I love you!

Whenever I wake up to your pretty face in the morning, I’m filled with gratitude and satisfaction because the best moments of my life are spent with you, my love.

You cure every ailment that afflicts me, and every second spent in your presence lifts my mood, and your touches comfort me in my trying times. My life is complete now, and it’s all thanks to you.

Sunrise beautifies the day, and the night is made gorgeous by the moon. My love, your presence has helped me to appreciate the beauty of being in love, and I want you to continue being in my life.

The only place I want to be is by your side; every day becomes an opportunity for me to treat you like the queen you are. My love for you is unrivalled, and you are the one for me now and forever.

I feel like a ship with neither sail nor captain whenever you are away, but everything moves seamlessly when you step into the picture. Baby girl, you complete me!

My emotional routine has changed a great deal since I met you. I laugh more and cry less now. Guess what? My life means more now that you are in it.

You are the reason I believe in fairy tales because your presence feels like a dream every time. The joy you brought into my life is in the form of the little things you do.

If I am not your man in my next life, I would rather be a traffic light so that whenever you pass, I would turn red to stare at you for some time.

Do you really want to know who the absolute love of my life is? Check the first word in this text, and you will see.

Love is life, and I have been living a completely new life since you waltz into my existence.

Loving you quotes for her

If you want to make your girl fall in love with you every day like you're falling in love with her, you should try some of these magic texts.

You are just the perfect exquisite gift to a heart that has known nothing but tremendous heartbreak. You are the surgical thread that holds this broken heart in place, and I am forever thankful for that.

True love is a scarce commodity nowadays, so when I found it in you, there was no way I was letting go.

I want to tell the whole world how you have made my life better with the balm of your love; I want my face to be the first thing that you see when you open your eyes in the morning.

My heart has been seeking genuine love all along, but disappointment was all it got every time. Oh, how I bless the day that I met you; it was the necessary experience that my heart needed. I love you.

I can't thank you enough, sweetheart, for loving me the way you do because I have never felt this kind of love before.

Before I met you, I believed no one knew me more than myself, but since you waltz into my life, you make it easy for me to say "take all of me" because you play my love strings in ways I have never heard before.

Nature proved herself perfect by orchestrating my encounter with you; no one can deny that we are a match made in heaven, and only us can love us the way we do.

I want to be with you every second ms of the day and every day of the year. Loving you is an opportunity that comes only once, and I don't want to miss any part of it.

When I walk down the streets with our fingers interlocked, I am filled with so much confidence and our evening strolls give me a new purpose to lol forward to every single day.

Let us discuss rainbows, kisses and the longings in our eyes. Let us talk about the lovely things we wish to tell each other. Let us process our undying love so that the world may take a cue from our indestructible romance.

Deep love messages for her

Are you in search of texts to make her melt and fall in love with you over and again? Then, pick and send any love message from the notes below:

You love me in a million ways, and now I can confirm the existence of love. I was an unbeliever in Cupid's romantic missions until a clean shot pierced my heart in the form of you, my love.

My face is forever creasing with a smile because of the consistency of your love for me. You are my jewellery box of love, and I always look forward to showing you off to the world.

I am reminded that you are the one for me every single day; when I close my eyes, it is you I see, and I miss you every time you are away from me. I can't seem to get enough of you, sweetheart.

You are the cure to my sickness. The idea of spending the rest of my life with you is something I look forward to every second.

Life is beautiful, especially when someone loves you despite all your imperfections. I will always be the reason that you smile.

We are a testament to the fact that "when two people love each other, miracles happen" you are the wonder that the universe has availed me in this lifetime, and I am never letting you slip away.

As long as the sun rises and sets, as long as the ocean waves hit the bars at the shore, and as long as the birds continue to chirp, my love for you will always remain as genuine as ever because you deserve it.

You are the most precious soul I have ever come in contact with. You are beautiful inside and outside, and your sweet demeanour pulls me close every time you pass by. I'm weakling against the magnetic field of your love.

Every time I wake up and am reminded that you are in my life, you give me a good reason to hold on tightly to you. I want the rest of my life to be spent in your company, talking about things we want to do together as lovers and family.

Your voice brings warmth to my heart; your touch tells me that all is well as long as you are by my side. With you, I am everything; without you, I am empty.

Every chance I get to see new dawn means only one thing; I want to touch, hold, love, and sing your praises to the high heavens because no one compares to you, mon Cherie.

When everything seems to be heading in the wrong direction, and everyone seems to be against you, remember my love for you and be rest assured that it is "Us against the world."

Love, at first sight, felt like a fairytale until I experienced you. I used to think people in love were playing to the gallery until I met you, and I realise how much I always wanted to be seen right by your side.

I have never been on a treasure island before, but if Captain Jack Sparrow called me to join his crew of pirates, I would happily comply as long as you are the treasure to be found.

Everything I seek in another person is within you, and it is why I always seem to be inseparable from you. No one leaves where they are comfortable, and you are my quiet place.

When the gods are happy with a man, they will surely give him a lovely woman. I don't know how I have helped the gods, but they seem to be saying you are the only one for me, and I can read the signs clearly.

I can't stop myself from grinning every time I remember you are mine and mine alone. Loving you is the best decision I've ever made, and I'm happy you helped me make that choice.

I love you because of the person I become when I spend time with you. I do not love you only because of the things you do but because of the things you make me do when I'm around you. You are the secret button to my happiness.

When we touch, my body is on fire with your love for days; you are the queen that needs no crown because all other women rush to be at your service, and I'm happy to be your king, now and forever.

I do not sleep whenever you are by my side; the rhythm of your breathing fills me with incredible excitement; the experience of loving you, as you love me, makes me want to be one with you.

Short funny love notes for her

Do you want your girl to think of you as a romantic comedian? Here are a few notes for you to take a cue from

Hey girlfriend, I have one more reason why you should marry me. Marrying me will help you because we are age mates, and when your beauty begins to fade, I will also be blind by then.

The cake is love, and romance is just icing on top of it.

Hey babe, I’m sorry about kissing you earlier, but I only wanted to whisper “I love you” into your mouth.

Loving someone is like a mental illness, but it is a happy one.

You know you are in love with me when you can tell me without shame that my moustache feels like a sponge as we kiss.

I’m sorry, babe, but I think I might be adding some weight soon because I heard that a boyfriend weighs 30 pounds less than a husband, and I’m already planning to marry you.

Hey babe, do you think Albert Einstein was right when he said gravity had nothing to do with people falling in love? I, though, can't entirely agree because it feels like you are dropped right out of the sky into my heart.

The above are the cutest romantic love notes for her that are so sweet. But, of course, you can twist them to suit the partner you are sending to. Your love endeavours are about to get a little more enjoyable when you make it a point of duty to send some “out of the blues” text to your lover.

