Mohammed Kudus has been congratulated by English Premier League side West Ham after his CAF Best XI selection

The Black Stars attacking midfielder the best footballers on the continent to make the list at the CAF Awards

Kudus had a stellar campaign with West Ham United last season and was Ghana's best player at AFCON

West Ham United have celebrated Mohammed Kudus after he was included in the CAF FifPro Best Eleven.

The Ghana international is one of four players from the English Premier League to make the continent's team of the year at the CAF Awards.

Kudus enjoyed an outstanding year for both West Ham United and his country, Ghana.

West Ham have congratulated Mohammed Kudus after making CAF FifPro eleven. Photo: Fareed Kotb Twitter/ @WestHam.

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old was the Black Stars' best player at the Africa Cup of Nations early this year, scoring two goals in three games as Ghana exited at the group stage.

However, his first season with the London club ended with the midfielder scoring 14 goals and delivering six assists, per Transfermarkt.

"Named in the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI. Congratulations, Mo!" posted the club on X, with a photo of the midfielder with a Ghanaian flag.

Meanwhile, it has been a topsy-turvy campaign for the former Ajax man this season, after missing five games in the Premier League due to suspension.

Kudus has scored two goals and has an assist in ten matches in the EPL in the ongoing campaign.

CAF Bext Eleven 2024

Joining the Ghana international from the Premier League are Andre Onana of Manchester United and Cameroon, Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Yves Bissouma, as confirmed by CAF.

The Confederation of African Football Player of the Year Ademola Lookman made the team alongside compatriot Victor Osimhen, PSG and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi and Al Hilal's veteran centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chancel Mbemba of DR Congo, Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie and Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat complete the team.

Newcastle United interested in Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Newcastle United have joined the race for Mohammed Kudus ahead of the winter transfer window in January.

The Magpies will face competition from Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool for Kudus' signature.

Kudus' current contract at West Ham United runs until the summer of 2028.

Source: YEN.com.gh