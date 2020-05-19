- A Ghanaian lady by name Doris Obenewaa Darko has resorted to selling food after studying Mathematics & Actuarial Science

- The brilliant young woman who completed her MSc in June 2019 started fending for herself after high school

- By the time she finished SHS, her mother had passed and her father had suffered from stroke, a common disease

Doris Obenewaa Darko, a Ghanaian food vendor, holds two degrees in Mathematics & Actuarial Science after painfully fending for herself since she finished high school.

Narrating her story in an interview, Doris indicates that she holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics after which she went ahead to study for an MSc in Actuarial Science, both at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Doris grew up in Koforidua-Kukurantumi and had her primary education in Rose's School Complex after which she attended Akim Commercial College JHS, all of which are in New Tafo Akim.

During her first year in Akwamuman SHS in Akosombo where she studied General Science, the brilliant young lady lost her mother and in the first year after SHS, her father suffered a terrible stroke.

Doris' dream to become a medical doctor immediately vanished as the tuition fee for studying Medicine was simply too much for her and the ailing father to cater for.

She resorted to studying Mathematics and barely had any support from anyone as she had to virtually do everything for herself and rely on the kindness of some strangers throughout her four-year school period.

After national service, Doris was offered a 3-month contract and then moved to a contracting company (ESCO company limited) within Goldfields with a role as a Data Analyst.

In less than a year, she was able to gather enough money and enrolled for her Masters in Actuarial Science in KNUST as a distance learning student.

But after a month of starting school, my contract was terminated for the reason that my schooling was taking most of my attention," Doris recalls.

All of Doris' savings were exhausted and she never got any other job, for which reason she had to resort to the sales of hair products and then moved on to start cooking, which was always her hobby.

In her own words, "I loved to cook, garnish & post on my social media page. So I had people admiring my work and encouraging me to start my own food business. In January 2020, she heeded to the advice & invested the little savings I made from my hair product business to start OB's Kitchen.

Speaking of her future aspiration, Doris intends to grow OB's kitchen into a big restaurant with branches all over Ghana. However, she still seeks a corporate job as she desires to put her studies into use and also pursue a PhD.

