A former student of the University of Ghana, Legon has recently shared in an interview how she improved Google map in Africa

Abigail Annkah revealed that she developed interest in coding after discovering a course called Computational Maths in her second year at Legon

She also shared that before landing a full-time job at Google, she had to work as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) resident for two years

Abigail Annkah, a young Ghanaian woman who had her undergraduate education at the University of Ghana, Legon has been granted an interview on blog.google where she opened up about her journey to landing a job at Google.

The blog post sighted by YEN.com.gh had Abigail sharing that while pursuing a bachelor's degree in Statistics at the University of Ghana, she discovered a course called Computational Maths.

Abigail in selfie and smiling for the camera Photo credit: Abigail Annkah/Twitter

Source: UGC

After experiencing the world of coding for the first time and loving it, she continued to the African Institute for Mathematical Science and pursued a Masters of Machine Intelligence program.

Getting employed by Google

Abigail recounted that after acquiring her master's degree she joined Ghana's Google AI centre as an AI resident and after two years, she was offered a full-time position as a research software engineer.

Improve google maps in Africa

According to the brilliant Google employee, she was able to use all the knowledge she gathered to bring significant improvement to good maps through building better image segmentation models.

She shared more of her journey in the link here.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady called Yvonne Eyram Dumor narrated her journey to receiving a promotion at the multinational technology company, Google.

Taking to her LinkedIn timeline, Yvonne shared that she had a tough time after getting employed. She battled with psychological trauma from COVID-19 and fell ill multiple times but could hit the goal she set for herself.

The University of Ghana graduate shared that she suffered from imposter syndrome in the first year of her employment with Google.

"I felt inadequate, measuring myself with others. But one great and valuable gift Google offers is kindness, and reassuring support from colleagues and managers."

Source: YEN.com.gh