2 Ladies who Graduated as best Students in same School now work for top UK Firms

2 ladies from Covenant University in Nigeria graduated as best students in Accounting and Economics in 2019

2 years later, both of them are working for two of the top finance companies in the United Kingdom

They recently bumped into each other, took pictures and shared the inspiring success story on Twitter

Edna Jennifer, a young lady who attended Covenant University in Nigeria graduated as the Best in Accounting in the year 2019.

She recently met one of her counterparts who also graduated as the best student in Economics in the same school that particular year.

As it turns out, both ladies are doing very well in the United Kingdom as they are employed in two reputable financial institutions in the world.

2 ladies who Graduated as best Students in Covenant University Photo credit: @JE_dna

Source: Twitter

In Edna's own words:

Best in Accounting meets Best in Economics, Covenant University class of 2019, in the UK. Best in Acct working in 1 of the top Asset Managers in the world & Best in Econ working in 1 of the top Investment banks globally. School may not be a scam after all 2 Urhobo gyels dem

Powerful reactions from social media users

Below were some breathtaking comments shared in the thread of the inspirational post.

@DanielRegha mentioned:

School was never a scam; Anyone saying that being educated & getting a certificate is a waste of time is lying to his or herself cos education takes one places money can't. All one prays for, is to meet the right people at the right time & get the connection. May God help us all.

@EdiblePrince indicated:

I ddnt even graduate with any good grade, finished in 2011 from Unilorin , got a job before I graduated , never been out of job and never will by God’s, my current car is my 11th car, got my 1st car at the age of 23, rakes in value close to a million monthly…nothing counts

@kennethiam1 conjectured:

Education without financial backing na scam I know one guy best accounting student for uni he dey drive supply drinks life ain't fair somebody go come talk say why he no apply for scholarships he actually did and got some offering only 50%.

See the original post below

