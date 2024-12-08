Global site navigation

Okoe Boye Bites The Dust Again, As Ledzokuku Rejects Him In 2024 Elections
Ghana

Okoe Boye Bites The Dust Again, As Ledzokuku Rejects Him In 2024 Elections

by  Cornerlis Affre 1 min read

Bernard Okoe Boye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, was defeated in the 2024 parliamentary elections in the Ledzokuku constituency.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The former MP for the area and the current Health Minister attempted a comeback in the 2024 elections after losing his seat in the 2020 elections.

Bernard Okoe Boye, Ledzokuku, 2024 elections, New Patriotic Party, Benjamin Nartey Ayiku, Parliament
Bernard Okoe Boye suffers a second defeat against Benjamin Nartey Ayiku.
Source: UGC

However, after a tough electoral battle, the Ledzokuku constituency once again rejected him in the election.

The outcome of the parliamentary election in Ledzokuku is history-making. For the first time in a long while, the incumbent MP has been retained.

Benjamin Nartey Ayiku would be retaining his seat in the ninth parliament of Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at YEN.com.gh Tomorrow

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked with Myjoyonline.com for four years and was previously a radio host and news editor at RadioGIJ. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: