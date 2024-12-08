Bernard Okoe Boye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, was defeated in the 2024 parliamentary elections in the Ledzokuku constituency.

The former MP for the area and the current Health Minister attempted a comeback in the 2024 elections after losing his seat in the 2020 elections.

Bernard Okoe Boye suffers a second defeat against Benjamin Nartey Ayiku.

However, after a tough electoral battle, the Ledzokuku constituency once again rejected him in the election.

The outcome of the parliamentary election in Ledzokuku is history-making. For the first time in a long while, the incumbent MP has been retained.

Benjamin Nartey Ayiku would be retaining his seat in the ninth parliament of Ghana.

