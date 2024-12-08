Okoe Boye Bites The Dust Again, As Ledzokuku Rejects Him In 2024 Elections
Bernard Okoe Boye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, was defeated in the 2024 parliamentary elections in the Ledzokuku constituency.
The former MP for the area and the current Health Minister attempted a comeback in the 2024 elections after losing his seat in the 2020 elections.
However, after a tough electoral battle, the Ledzokuku constituency once again rejected him in the election.
The outcome of the parliamentary election in Ledzokuku is history-making. For the first time in a long while, the incumbent MP has been retained.
Benjamin Nartey Ayiku would be retaining his seat in the ninth parliament of Ghana.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked with Myjoyonline.com for four years and was previously a radio host and news editor at RadioGIJ. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh