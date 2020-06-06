Renowned Ghanaian celebrity Nana Ama McBrown has recounted her journey to success and stardom in a recent interview

According to the Kumawood actress, she had lost her path in life when one afternoon, she listened to late actor Kwame Owusu Ansah on radio describing how to act

McBrown decided to take the opportunity, ended up starring in a first movie called That Day and from that day, her life changed forever

Nana Ama McBrown has narrated her journey into acting and shown the exact movie scene that was the first video she starred in before rising to become a celebrity.

The renowned Kumawood actress made many breathtaking revelations about her getting into acting in an interview conducted on GhOne TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

According to McBrown, she never actually imagined getting into acting until one afternoon when she heard an actor called Kwame Owusu Ansah (late) speaking on radio and providing guidance to anyone interested in the career.

See McBrown's 1st movie role after 7:00 in the video below:

Following the radio programme, Nana Ama MckBrown took the number of one of the offices the gentleman who spoke gave at the end of the show and started calling persistently to speak with him.

MckBrown recalls that she finally got in touch with the late Kwame Owusu Ansah, told him about her interest in acting and followed his guidelines to the letter.

Subsequently, the Kumawood actress who is now the mother of Baby Maxin was called upon during a movie shoot to act as a driver.

Famous acress Nana Ama McBrown Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Source: Original

The movie was titled That Day and from that day, the journey to stardom began for Nana Ama McBrown who hitherto had lost her path in life.

