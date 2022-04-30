A video of a little boy sleeping and eating at the same has stirred laughter among social media users

Sitting in front of a big 'asanka', the boy who was dozing and could not open his eyes refused to sleep and let go of a bone in his hand

In the video shared by actor Van Vicker, he sucked on the bone some much that those who have seen him have described him as a legend

Award-winning actor Joseph Van Vicker has got his social media followers in stitches after sharing a video of a little boy's antics with food.

The video shared on the actor's Instagram page shows the yet-to-be-identified boy virtually sleeping and eating at the time.

The boy, who looks about two years old, sat on the floor with his legs wide open. In between his legs was an earthenware pot used for grinding pepper and popularly known in local parlance as 'asanka'.

With his eyes closed and obviously dozing off, the little boy had what looked like a piece of bone from the meat he had chewed. He put the bone in his mouth and sucked on it for a while. After a few seconds, he put the bone back in the 'asanka' which had no food but only pepper in it.

Interestingly, the boy did all the bone chewing without bending his head to look into the 'asanka' or even opening his eye. At a point, he picked the bone from the pot, paused, and dozed for a few seconds, before putting it in his mouth.

Van Vicker shared the video with advice to his followers about 'hustling. He said:

"Good Morning.Keep the hustle vigorous and prolific."

Boy's video stirs laughter among Van Vicker's fans

The video of the little boy has stirred many hilarious reactions from followers of Van Vicker. While some called him a multitasker, others described him as a legend. See some of the comments below:

shez_chibaddestfemale said:

"Such a multitasker."

emmastewart6397 said:

"That food must have hit the spot! He full and sleepy! So adorable ."

dianavictorious_7 said:

"This one is a legend ."

la_keisha100 said:

"Make e no swallow d bone o Blessed Morning From This Side✨."

blessingwoke4 said:

"What a sweet food that make him sleeping and eating ."

annemariasolidad said:

"Life is too short better give yourself some enjoyment ."

