Ghana's former president Jerry John Rawlings was a husband and father of four children who have accomplished laudable feats in their respective careers.

The founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), military leader, and first president of the Fourth Republic ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.

The former president was married to Nana Konadu Agyemang, with whom he had four children, including three girls namely Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, and a boy, Kimathi Rawlings.

The Rawlings family has been under the media's lens for years for various reasons, but notably, political.

When the former president turned 73 on June 22, 2020, he posed alongside his wife and three accomplished daughters in family photos. His son, Kimathi, was, however, missing in the stunning family images.

Months after his birthday, former president Rawlings died at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after a short illness on November 12, 2020.

The family has held a remembrance mass to mark the first anniversary of passing. It was held on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Accra.

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos and other details of all-four children of former president John Rawlings.

1. Dr Zanetor Rawlings

Dr Zanetor Rawlings is the first child and daughter of former president Jerry John Rawlings and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman.

She is the Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korley Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

She is notable for her efforts in championing the rights of children and women in Ghana.

2. Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings

Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings is the second daughter of the former head of state and president of Ghana.

She had her early education at Achimota and later at Trinity College. She earned her first degree from the University of Dublin in Ireland and master's at Boston University.

3. Amina Rawlings

Anima is the third daughter and child of former president Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman.

She is a lawyer and a member of the International Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, AIPN, UK Energy Lawyers Group, LCLCBA, and Scottish Oil Club.

She had her early education at North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star Schools in Accra.

Amina earned her LLM in Petroleum Law & Policy – CEPMLP from the University of Dundee.

4. Kimathi Rawlings

Kimathi is the first son and last child of J.J. Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

He received his basic education at North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star Schools.

Kimathi earned his Bachelor of Science (BSc) in International Business from Aston University in Birmingham, England.

