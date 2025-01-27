Videos from the funeral of Maxwell Kwasi Poku, a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club have surfaced on social media

Maxwell passed away a few months ago; however, he was buried on January 25, 2025, with friends and loved ones mourning him

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and sympathised with the family and friends in the comments section

It was a sad weekend for the family and friends of Maxwell Kwasi Poku, a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, who gathered to pay their last respects to their beloved over the weekend.

Maxwell, a good friend of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, passed away a few months ago; however, his funeral was held on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The sad occasion saw friends and loved ones shedding uncontrollable tears for their beloved. In attendance were members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, among others. His wife, siblings and children were also present and paid their last respects to him.

Earlier, the East Legon Executive Fitness Club held an emotional one-week celebration to commemorate the life of their beloved member.

The club, between December 4 to 11, 2024, held a series of events including wellness seminars, charity events, fitness challenges, etc., to celebrate the life of Mr Kwasi Poku, well known as Kotoro. A befitting burial was held for him last Saturday to climax his passing.

Condolences pour in for Maxwell's family

The videos from Maxwell's funeral have caught the attention of many netizens who expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While many were heartbroken over the passing of Kotoro, others extended their heartfelt condolences in the comments section of the videos.

