110+ mother-daughter quotes to make your child feel special

The bond between a mother and daughter is special. The love is pure and unconditional. Numerous mothers are their daughters' best friends. Mothers who love their children want them to feel special and loved. There are multiple mother-daughter quotes moms can use to make their daughters feel special.

It is important for mothers to remind their daughters that they are loved and cherished. Simple loving texts or mother-daughter quotes can strengthen the bond between a mother and her daughter.

Mother-daughter quotes you should check out

Mothers want what is best for their children, and daughters look up to their mothers for inspiration and advice. Below is a collection of mother-daughter quotes to make your child feel special.

Short mother-daughter quotes

Short texts are more than enough, especially when they come straight from the heart. Here are short quotes moms can use to appreciate their daughters.

No matter how old you get, you'll always be my baby girl.

The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms. - Jodi Picoult

Angels are often disguised as daughters.

A mother’s treasure is her daughter. - Catherine Pulsifer

Happiness is mother and daughter time.

A mother is a daughter’s best friend.

The love between a mother and daughter is FOREVER.

You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. - E.E. Cummings

My greatest blessings call me mom.

A daughter is a day brightener and a heart warmer.

The dearest things I know are what you are. - Oscar Hammerstein II

You’re always with me, like a handprint on my heart.

Daughters are far more precious than jewels.

As they get older, our daughters become more and more like us too. - Amy Newmark

Daughters are like flowers that fill the world with beauty.

No one in this world can love a girl more than her mother.

Life is tough my darling, but so are you. - Stephanie Bennet Henry

A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give. - Laurel Atherton

And though she be but little, she is fierce. - William Shakespeare

Cute mother-daughter quotes

Sending your daughter loving wishes is a way of expressing just how much you love and value her. Check out texts you can send her to make her heart melt.

My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star, and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along. - Denise Van Outen

In my life, you are the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes.

To my daughter - Never forget that I love you. Life is filled with hard times and good times. Learn from everything you can. Be the woman I know you can be.

The more a daughter knows the details of her mother’s life the stronger the daughter. - Anita Diamant

Mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take. - Cardinal Mermillod

We mothers are learning to mark our mothering success by our daughters’ lengthening flight. - Letty Cottin Pogrebin

What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important you’re being in my life is to me. - C. Stellar

Thank you for being the answer to the prayer I hadn’t realised I asked for. - Marisa Donnelly

At times our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us. - Albert Schweitzer

I don’t want my children to follow in my footsteps. I want them to take the path next to me and go further than I could have ever dreamt possible.

Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs in my field since the payment is pure love. - Mildred Vermont

Motherhood is difficult and rewarding. - Gloria Estefan

There’s no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one. - Jill Churchill

The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck are the arms your children. - Cardinal Mermillod

A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart.

From the moment they placed you in my arms, you snuggled right into my heart.

A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path. - Agatha Christie

You tick every item in the list titled 'Qualities of a perfect daughter'. I love and adore you.

The day you came into this world was the day that my life was forever changed. I never thought it was possible to feel so many different emotions all at the same time. One look at your beautiful face and I felt overjoyed, incredulous, blessed, relieved, exhausted, and utterly terrified.

You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. - Regina King

Special daughter quotes from Mom

Is there anything more lovely than the relationship between a mother and her daughter? Below is a collection of sweet and special quotes for a daughter from her mother.

Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter. - Caitlin Houston

I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you.

There were times when…I didn’t have a lot of friends. But my mom was always my friend. Always. - Taylor Swift

My daughter makes me laugh with her incredibly humorous take on the world. Everything makes her laugh, and I aspire to take in the world the same shoes she does.

I did not give you the gift of life, life gave me the gift of you.

A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary. - Dorothy C. Fisher

A mother is the only person in the world, who can turn daughter’s worries and fears into happiness.

You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself. - Steve Maraboli

Since I’ve heard your first scream and saw your wonderful eyes, my heart has been stolen. And it was the prettiest thief I’ve ever seen.

You will always be the miracle that makes my life complete.

Each day I give thanks for you and appreciate all that you do. - Catherine Pulsifer

Her smile makes me smile. Her laugh is infectious. Her heart is pure and true. Above all, I love that she is my daughter.

A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous…full of beauty and forever beautiful…loving and caring and truly amazing. - Deanna Beisser

I have never dreamt of having a better daughter than you. You made my life complete.

You’re a very special lady, who showered me with love I am thankful for you as I’ve told God above. - Charly Lester

You are such a beautiful girl, and I’m so proud of the incredible way that you are growing up. Even at such a young age, you are full of wisdom, kindness, compassion, and courage.

Find it within you to love exactly who you are and to know you’re capable, you’re loved, and you’re beautiful. The world is a better place, because of you. You are unique because there is only ONE of you. - Shantel VanSanten

No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her mom. - Cardinal Mermillod

You are the woman who came into my life unexpectedly, whose presence kissed my soul. - Marisa Donnelly

Thank you for caring. You don’t have to, but I sure am glad you do. - Kasey Chatburn

Unbreakable mother-daughter bond quotes

The bond between a mother and her child is incomparable. Below are sweet and inspiring quotes about the unbreakable bond between moms and their daughters.

A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend.

A daughter is God’s way of saying, ‘thought you could use a lifelong friend.

Mother and daughter never truly part, maybe in distance but never in heart.

Someday, when the pages of my life end, I know that you will be one of the most beautiful chapters.

I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life. - Ian McEwan

People see the sweetness of your face, but they don't often see the sweetness you added to my life. You have given us so many reasons to be thankful to God. I love you!

My dearest daughter, just watching you smile makes me realise how beautiful my life is. I love you.

For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.

Find it within you to love exactly who you are and to know you're capable, you're loved, and you're beautiful. The world is a better place because of you. You are a unique daughter.

Right at the moment I first saw you, I knew God had sent a piece of heaven to our little family. It has always been a blessing having you as our daughter.

You are my miracle. Never cease to be so wonderful as you are now.

You are the most beautiful rose of all the gardens who just happened to be gifted to us by God Almighty. Dear daughter, as your parents, we are so proud of you!

Daughter, you are my dream come true. I admire you.

A mother and a daughter always share a special bond, which is engraved on their hearts.

Your smile makes me smile. Your laugh is infectious. My daughter, your heart is pure and true. Above all, I love that you are my daughter.

Every morning is more beautiful when an angel lives in your house. Your sweet smile makes my day perfect. I love you so much.

I've never loved anyone like I love my daughter.

Some people like roses or violets, but you are the most beautiful thing to watch growing.

My daughter, no matter where you go, I'm only a phone call away.

Heart-touching mother-daughter quotes

Daughters often look to their moms for inspiration. In return, mothers want the best for their children, offering them unconditional love and support. Check out these heart-touching mother-daughter quotes.

My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be. - Channing Tatum

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future.

Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of. - Bethany Hamilton

A daughter is the most valuable treasure for every mother in this world. I am a proud mum of an amazing daughter like you!

Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.

I know one day you will reach the lands where your dream lies. And when you look back, no matter how far you are, you will always find me right here for you!

I have been blessed with so many gifts from God, but the one I consider to be the greatest gift is you. And you have never proved me wrong about this for once. I am proud of you, dear!

To my beautiful daughter, always remember: you are brave, you are capable, you are pretty, and you can accomplish anything your heart desires! I know this because I am your mother.

Sometimes you are mad at me. Sometimes I am mad at you. But we still enjoy being the perfect mother-daughter pair because we would go mad without each other. I love you.

You possess everything good that we had in us. It feels great to see our little angel becoming a lovely, wonderful girl. We are proud of you!

You will always be the miracle that makes my life complete.

My only prayer to God is to stop time from ticking away so that you never grow up and remain my delightful little diva forever. I love you.

Whenever I think of the woman I always wanted to be, I look at you. I am proud to see you living not only your dreams but mine too. I love you.

No matter where you go in life or who you grow up to be, I'll always be right here, standing behind you and encouraging you to live your dreams. My daughter, I love you.

Good daughters are not born; they are raised. But a great daughter is sent directly from God. You are the greatest daughter ever. God bless you!

I never knew I could love any woman as I love my daughter.

Daughter, you've taught me to braid hair, make fairy crowns, and love more deeply than I ever thought possible.

I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you. I love you, my darling daughter.

I haven't been a perfect person, but the one thing I will never regret is bringing you into this world.

I know you're grown now, but my heart doesn't realise that. In my heart, you will always be my sweet baby.

Sentimental mother-daughter quotes

Moms are often their children's biggest allies and loudest cheerleaders. Here are words that prove this statement true.

A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart.

Having a little girl has been like following an old treasure map with the important paths torn away. - Heather Gudenkauf

You don't just have a beautiful face but also a beautiful heart. Always try to light up the lives of others with all that's good in you. You have my prayers protecting you always.

Little girls are the nicest things that happen to people. They are born with a little bit of angelshine about them, and though it wears thin sometimes there is always enough left to lasso your heart. - Alan Beck

Dear daughter, you are my pride. No matter how hard my life gets, I will never let sadness touch you. In the end, your smile is what matters to me most.

If there is one person in this world I love more than myself is you. Your happiness was my first priority in all these years and always will be. I Love you!

I don't know any other purpose in my life without making sure that you are happy and healthy. I love you the most because you are my daughter.

Memories of us together tell just how much happiness you added to my life. You have always been the best daughter in this world. Your mother loves you a lot.

From the day you were born, your happiness became the purpose of my life, and your smile became the reason why I am alive.

Aspirin is not the cure for all my headaches, but warm hugs from a loving daughter like you are. I love you.

As a mother, I've never regretted abandoning my dreams because I have eventually lived them through your eyes. I love you.

I always thought I would help you grow up into being the woman that I wanted you to be. However, being your mother taught me so many things and made me the woman that I am today. I love you.

A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend. I love you, daughter.

You may have grown up from being a cute little girl to a beautiful young woman, but you will forever be the loving daughter that you've always been.

To my dearest daughter, as you grow older, I want you to fly out like a free bird. Go forth and pursue all your dreams. Live life to the fullest and make sure that your happiness is second to none. And while you are at it, remember that every time you need a hug or a place to call your own, I'm always here. I love you.

Even though my lap is too small, my heart will always have enough room for you. I love you forever.

Your grandma always told me to be honest and loyal. I am glad I did because I am now blessed with a lovely daughter like you. I love you.

My life is a fairy tale because it revolves around a princess – my beautiful daughter. I love you.

My dear, beautiful daughter, sometimes life will seem difficult. But you always have to remember that your mother is always with you no matter how hard life gets.

I love you for the baby you were and the woman you are today.

How do you appreciate your daughter?

You can appreciate your daughter by sending her a warm and loving text or card. You can also buy her a gift and assure her of your love as often as you can.

What are some quotes about being blessed with a daughter?

There are numerous quotes about being blessed with a daughter. Check them out above and pick your favourite ones.

What are some inspirational quotes from a mother to daughter?

A mother can inspire her daughter using multiple quotes and messages. Check out a list of them in this article.

Sending mother-daughter quotes to your child is one way of cementing the bond between parents and children. Mothers should use these quotes to celebrate their daughters and make them feel special.

