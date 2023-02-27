100+ funny words to put on bead bracelets for that cool and comic vibe

Nowadays, beaded bracelets have become one of the fashionable trends among many people, especially teenagers. More so, people add unique and funny words to their bracelets to make them attractive and unique to whoever it is meant for. Hence, here are great ideas for funny words to put on bead bracelets to make them effortlessly distinct and extraordinary.

Photo: unsplash.com, @dianoaballe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Generally, bracelets symbolise a relationship and bond with someone. But then, the different types of bracelets have religious and secular significance. Many believe it brings luck to them, while others see it as a fashion accessory and gift to share with a friend, lover, or family member.

Funny words to put on a beaded bracelet

You can choose from an array of words while making beaded bracelets. But then, your choice of words depends on what the bracelet represents. For example, for a close or childhood friend, you can put an adjective that describes you or your friend, nicknames, and cute friendship words. Check out the following:

Poop

I quit

Eat my pen

You are enough

Heart of Goals

Goriffied

Enjoy The Journey

Unfazed

I 8 You

As you wish

I’m Done

I farted

Cellfish

That’s hot

I'm fire!

BFF

Think & Laugh

Survivor

I take sh*t!

One Day Closer

Let's Taco Bout It

Inhale, Exhale, Repeat

You Go, Girl!

Bracelet made of wooden beads spelling out the name ruby and sitting on a floral plate. Photo: Images_by_Lisa

Source: Getty Images

I dumb your boo

How about no

Oh boy!

Never Surrender

Dance With Heart

Refuse To Sink!

Youniverse

Nice words to put on a beaded bracelet

Are you searching for cute words to put on bead bracelets for someone special? Emotional or inspirational words and memes can do the trick. Likewise, Bible verses, memorial dedications, and roman numerals of special dates or words that represent a season can be added. So, what is a good word to put on a bracelet? Below are some:

You Make My Day

My very favourite person

Blessed to have you

Soul mate

Forever friend

Xoxo

You are my favourite thought

I'm yours

Our bond is everlasting

Miles apart, forever friends.

Always there for you

You have the best smile

You inspire me

Best Mom Ever

Love You Forever

Thank You for Loving me

I Love You, Dad

All you need is love

You're my happy place

You're my everything

Baby, you're my better half

Mama Bear

Forever Your Child

I Have a Crush on You

Forever In My Heart

Thank You for Strength

I Couldn't Do It Without You

Forever & Always

Single-word vintage on wooden beads with silver in-between beads on a purple corset lace background creating a burlesque atmosphere. Photo: Beeldbewerking

Source: Getty Images

Kisses

Besties

Friendship funny words to put on bead bracelets

Bracelets are part of childhood and camp experiences. So, do you have a childhood buddy or close friend and want to make beaded bracelets for the two of you, or do you intend to give them to the person? Then check these out for funny friendship words:

Double trouble

You're a total bad*ss

Laughter, fun & friendship

My partner-in-crime

Thanks for Laughing at My Jokes

You're My Wookie

You're My Person

I love you more than pizza & tacos

I like your last name. Can I have it?

Your crazy matches my crazy

We'll Always Be Friends; You Know Too Much

Thanks for Being the Sane One

Thanks for Keeping Me Out of Trouble

You're the wings I fly with

I Want to Be You When I Grow Up

I'm yours. No Returns.

Besides chocolate, you're my favourite

Colourful glossy beads creating the words FRIENDS FOREVER on white background. Photo: Priyanka Naskar

Source: Getty Images

Funny bracelets sayings

Here are a few rib-cracking words you can make your bracelet from.

I like you a waffle lot!

Talk to the hand

You don't scare me; I have two sisters

Wild and free

Feed me

Be right back, or in short, BrB

Just never forget to breathe

Thank you - Next

Liar liar, hands on fire

Punch today in the face

Sarcasm is how I hug

Sassy gangster

Hey Pup!

I don't like you!

Strings of letter bread with the word love in different languages, liebe, amore surrounded with rose petals around. Photo: Keikona

Source: Getty Images

Let the shenanigans begin

Whatever

Phrases for bracelets

Your bracelet can be two or three to contain specific important phrases that inspire you whenever you look at it. These words also include good messages for a friend, spouse, or close relative. Below are a few exceptional ones:

We will be friends until forever

It's not what we have but who we have

Forever young. Forever friends.

Be You, The World Will Adjust

Always Under the Same Sky

The Best Is Yet To Come

My Story Isn't Over Yet

Be The Change You Want To See

Love Rewards The Brave

Remember Your Dreams

Miracles Take A Little Time

Friendship knows no distance

Fortune Favors The Bold

Believe In All That Can Be

She walks in beauty

A little ray of sunshine

My kindred spirit

Not All Who Wander Are Lost

Where Words Fail, Music Speaks

By Our Powers Combined!

Fall Seven Times, Stand Up Eight

Collection of cartoon drawings of bracelets from colourful beads with letters for children on white background. Photo: PCH-Vector

Source: Getty Images

Distance means nothing

How do you make a word bracelet with beads?

Making beads is easy and fun. However, there are creative ways to make a word bracelet with beads. The simple and easy style requires basic materials like:

Your desired beads (stone, pearl, or glass beads)

Letter beads (plastic, gold, white, black, or coloured ones)

Stretch elastic cording or thread

Scissors

Tape

Lighter or glue

Then, follow these easy steps:

Tie the elastic cording on your wrist to know the length. It should be twice your wrist size to enable you to tie the knot; Put your desired beads (or letter beads, depending on your choice) on the cord creatively to make it beautiful; Knot the end of the cord or use tape to fold it to avoid the beads falling off while putting them; After arranging them, tie the cord in a square form thrice by pulling it hard; Next, you glue the knot or use a lighter to burn it to make it firm; Cut the excess cord or thread, and you are done.

There are countless funny words to put on bead bracelets that will brighten your mood and that of whoever you send it to. These words give the bracelets good vibes and make them stand out.

