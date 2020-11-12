8 iconic photos of late JJ Rawlings that would make Ghanaians miss him dearly

- Today, June 22, marks the birthday of late former president Jerry John Rawlings

- According to many reports, he died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness

- YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of iconic photos of the former Ghanaian leader to celebrate his life

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The whole country was sent into a state of shock and disbelief following the news of the death of Ghana's former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings on November 12, 2020.

Reports that came in after the passing had it that the former Ghanaian leader died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering an undisclosed illness.

It would be recalled that the ex-president buried his late 101-year-old mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui weeks prior to his own demise.

Had the former statesman been alive today, he would have been celebrating his 74th birthday.

Following the passing of the former Ghanaian statesman, YEN.com.gh has compiled a number of iconic photos of the ex-president which would make Ghanaians miss him even more as today marks his birthday.

1. When Rawlings embraced King of Pop Michael Jackson

JJ Rawlings with Michael Jackson. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

2. When JJ Rawlings and his government treated Bill Clinton to a cultural display in Ghana.

JJ Rawlings and Bill Clinton enjoying a cultural display. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3. JJ Rawlings waving at a crowd

JJ Rawlings. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4. When the former president attended a parade

JJ Rawlings at a parade. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

5. Rawlings with Queen Elizabeth when she visited Ghana

JJ Rawlings with Queen Elizabeth. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

6. JJ Rawlings delivering a speech with the former president of the United States of America, Bill Clinton.

JJ Rawlings delivering a speech with Bill Clinton. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

7. When former president Rawlings was engaged in a conversation with Queen Elizabeth

JJ Rawlings with Queen Elizabeth. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

8. Rawlings and Michael Jackson at a fundraising event

JJ Rawlings with Michael Jackson. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The former president left behind his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman, and four children - Zenator Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, and Kimathi Rawlings.

Jerry John Rawlings was born on 22 June 1947.

He was a former Ghanaian military leader who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 1992 as Head of State.

Rawlings was then democratically elected President of Ghana in 1992 and served till 2000. After two terms in office, Rawlings endorsed his vice-president, the late John Evans Atta Mills as the presidential candidate in 2000.

However, his party, the NDC, handed over power to former president John Agyekum Kufour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as it lost the 2000 elections.

Rawlings initially came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979.

In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the military and founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first President of the Fourth Republic.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen