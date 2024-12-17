A Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend

The newlyweds, in a video, thanked Ghanaians for the support after their pre-wedding photos went viral

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have wished the young couple a blissful union

A young Ghanaian couple, Isaac and Agnes, have earned the admiration of many after taking to social media to celebrate their successful wedding.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the couple were spotted in a cheerful mood standing at the entrance of a church.

A young couple shows appreciation to Ghanaians for supporting them. Photo credit: @eliizayaa/TikTok @dr.praisegod/TikTok

Source: TikTok

First to speak was the newlywed wife, Agnes, who opened up about how people called to encourage her when naysayers began to raise concerns about the planned marriage.

She also showed appreciation to persons who called to offer her support when pre-wedding photos of her and her then-boyfriend went viral.

On the other hand, her husband also thanked a couple of people for their support in ensuring their wedding was a success.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 65,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the new couple

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the couple and wished them a blissful union.

Adjei Mensah commented:

"I now understand why the lady married him."

Aisha_1 reacted:

"Agnes will be the head of the family, she has started controlling Isaac on how to speak."

Maa u indicated:

"Who else see the lady using the fan to stop the man cos of the long talk."

Patricity replied:

"But Agnes has started resembling Isaac so soon oo .wow das de power of marriage."

Ghanaian couple opt for a simple wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple also took social media by storm after a video of their wedding surfaced online.

The video on TikTok captured the couple dressed in regular simple clothes and slippers as they exchanged their vows.

The ceremony was officiated by a man, possibly a family elder or pastor, guiding the couple through their vows.

Source: YEN.com.gh