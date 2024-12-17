Ghanaian Pastor Recounts How He Convinced Mahama To Contest In The 2024 Election

Prophet Larbi Gyimah has recounted how he convinced former president John Mahama to contest the 2020 presidential election

In a video circulating on social media, the man of God said Mr Mahama wanted to retire from active politics after losing the 2020 election

However, the prophet of God claimed a prophecy he received, which pointed to a victory for the former president changed his mind

A popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Larbi Gyimah, has opened up about the role he played in former president John Mahama's return to power.

Prophet Larbi Gyimah, who is the head pastor of Kings Word Family, alleged that the former president wanted to retire from politics after losing the 2020 election.

Samuel Larbi-Gyimah, a Ghanaian pastor recounts how he convinced Mahama to contest the 2024 election. Photo credit: Samuel Larbi-Gyimah/Facebook.

However, the man of God claimed that he succeeded in changing Mr Mahama's mind after telling him about a prophecy which pointed to his victory in 2024.

Speaking on the Asetena Pa show, Prophet Gyimah said when the prophecy came, he reached out to a close associate of the former president who helped him to speak to him about it.

"Someone spoke to him on the phone and he said he wasn't going to contest the election again, but I told him that the decision was not his, but God's and that God wants him to contest the election because he was going to be Ghana's president in 2025.," he said.

The pastor said he did not make the prophecy public because he did not want to make noise about it but reached out to the right people within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the former president's office to act on it.

Prophet Gyimah further stated that the former president was divinely elected to lead the country to fulfil a certain purpose God had for Ghana.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Gyimah's claims

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the Prophet Gyimah's video shared their views on his claims.

@owoahene393 said:

"I was there when the call came....@edwenase sea school."

@Prophet Faith Abai also said:

"Papa you prophesied about it 3years ago at CHURCH."

@Afro Pulse commented:

"That guy called 40 40 placed that call at the car park."

John Mahama wins presidential election

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Mr John Mahama was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

The former president polled 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55% of the total votes cast while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 4,657,304 votes, translating to 41.61% of the total valid ballot cast.

The declaration was made by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah, on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

