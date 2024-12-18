A section of Ghanaian football fans descended heavily on Otto Addo after his voting preference for the FIFA The Best Awards emerged

Otto, whose job as Black Stars coach is under intense scrutiny, participated in the voting process for this year's awards

Interestingly, none of Ghana's captains submitted their votes for the second year running with no reason

The voting preferences of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for the 2024 FIFA Best Men’s Player Award have ignited a heated discussion among Ghanaian football fans.

This comes in the wake of Vinicius Junior's triumph at the prestigious ceremony held on Tuesday evening in Doha, Qatar.

Otto Addo's choice for this year's FIFA The Best Awards did not sit well with some Ghanaian fans on social media. Photos by Richard Sellers and Christopher Pike - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius crowned 2024 Men's FIFA The Best Player

According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian winger edged out Manchester City’s Rodri, who won this year’s Ballon d’Or, as well as some of football’s finest talents, including his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal.

Vinicius, who had a stellar year leading Real Madrid to Champions League and La Liga glory, topped the voting among captains and fans, per FIFA.

Meanwhile, Rodri, instrumental in Manchester City’s unprecedented fourth Premier League title, garnered the most votes from coaches and journalists.

How did Otto Addo vote?

For his part, Otto Addo placed Rodri as his first choice, followed by Jude Bellingham in second and Vinicius in third.

This ranking, though within his prerogative, quickly became a point of contention online.

Fans react to Otto Addo's selections

Ghanaians on social media did not hold back their opinions regarding Addo’s selections, with many questioning his footballing judgement and allegiance to the national cause.

@dr_officiale speculated,

“I dare say he was influenced to vote that way.”

@kwadwoobeng17 added humorously,

“The reason why Black Star is where it is. 😂😂😂😂😂”

@mrpappy__ criticised bluntly,

“He doesn’t know ball.”

@BrightO54386595 remarked with sarcasm,

“No wonder😂😂😂😂😂😂. Akoa ab)n.”

@Flyboy concluded with frustration,

“Please sack this fraud; that’s why he has no tactics.”

Addo’s choices, while personal, may reflect his admiration for midfielders like Rodri, whose tactical discipline and technical proficiency stand out.

Nonetheless, such decisions inevitably invite scrutiny, especially in a football-loving nation like Ghana, where results on the international stage have been underwhelming.

The complete breakdown of votes at 2024 FIFA The Best Awards

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh also reported that FIFA had published a detailed breakdown of the votes for the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award.

The disclosure highlighted how voters ranked their top three selections across key categories, including Best Men's Player, Goalkeeper, and Coach.

