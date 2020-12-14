- Linda Tetteh, a brilliant and hardworking nurse who works at the National Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu in Accra has emerged as a valedictorian

- She was crowned with the high honour for the entire 2020 batch of Master of Philosophy students at the University of Ghana

- Linda Tetteh is also highly involved in church activities and supports her spouse in his pastoral ministry

Linda Tetteh, a Critical Nursing Officer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, has added a new level of achievement to her amazing feats.

Information obtained directly from the brilliant mother of two indicates that she just graduated as the valedictorian of all Master of Philosophy programmes for the 2020 batch at the University of Ghana.

Linda, who is a product of the Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School, was also at the University of Eastern Finland during her second year of her MPhil on an exchange programme.

Korle Bu nurse & mom of 2 who finished MPhil as valedictorian at UG Source: Linda Tetteh

Source: UGC

The journey as a nurse began for the hardworking mother back in 2007 when she graduated from the University of Ghana with a first degree in Nursing and Psychology.

She obtained her professional license as a registered nurse in 2009 and worked in the accident and emergency centre of the Kore Bu Teaching Hospital from 2009 to 2013.

After that, Linda pursued a course in Critical Care Nursing and has subsequently worked at the National Cardiothoracic Centre from 2015 till now as a Principal Nursing Officer.

In addition to all of this, the high-achieving nurse has also been serving as a Nursing tutor from 2010 till date.

Aside from her professional career, Linda Tetteh is highly involved in church activities and supports her spouse in his pastoral ministry.

Super Woman!

