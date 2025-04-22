Akonta Mining Limited has denied allegations of engaging in illegal mining activities within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

This follows the order by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to revoke the license of the company, notably owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

Akonta Mining Limited denies allegations of engaging in illegal mining activities. Source: Chairman Wontumi/Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources-Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a statement, Akonta Mining called the allegations from the government false and misleading.

“We are not responsible for the activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve. That responsibility lies solely with the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources."

“The decision by the Minister to publicly accuse us and call for the revocation of our license without any investigation or hearing is not just unfair — it is a clear breach of natural justice and a politically motivated act.”

Nonetheless, the company said it would cooperate with the state during investigations.

It assured that it had nothing to hide and was committed to transparency and legal compliance.

"All our documents, permits, and official correspondence are available for public scrutiny."

