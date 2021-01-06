Millionaire business mogul Alhaji Asoma Banda's second wife, Edwina Banda, turned 60 years old on January 5, 2021

The pretty-looking Mrs Banda celebrated her new milestone with a plush birthday party which was a spectacle to behold

Photos and a video from the party popped up on social media showing the celebrant having fun with family and friends

Mrs Edwina Baaba Coussey Banda, the wife of Antrak Group of Companies CEO Alhaji Asoma Banda celebrated her 60th birthday.

The wife of the business mogul who turned 60 years old on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, and celebrated with a big event.

Mrs Bandah had a plush birthday party with her family and close friends. The party was littered with so many lovely moments.

Photo: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

A video from the party published on the popular Instagram blog, @Sweet_maame-adwoa, and sighted by YEN.com.gh show Mrs Banda looking gorgeous.

The video started with Mrs Banda showing off her first look in a beautiful lace dress after getting dressed.

The celebrant was then spotted on the dancefloor at the main party showing off some dance moves to Simi's Duduke song.

Later, she was seen in the midst of other people in a formation dance to Marcia Griffiths' Electric Boogie.

At the end of the video, Mrs Banda changed into another elegant outfit and continues to boogie away her evening.

YEN.com.gh also sighted some beautiful photos from the birthday celebration of the businessman's wife.

While the 60th birthday party of Edwina Banda happened almost two years ago, the video and photos have remerged following news of some trouble in the family.

Asoma Banda's wives 'fight' as he gets hospitalised

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Alhaji Asoma Banda has been left bedridden after being struck by an illness.

Even though the health of the Antrak Group of Companies CEO is fast deteriorating, his family is reportedly battling over who should have custody of him.

It is not known exactly what might be wrong with the Antrak Group of Companies CEO but videos have surfaced online showing him to be very sick.

Source: YEN.com.gh