Makatjane, a creative gentleman on Twitter, has created a livelihood for himself from picking waste bottles at landfill sites

The waste glass bottles are then used by Makatjane to make beautiful artefacts that are sold to interested clients

Over 100,000 social media users could not hold back their reactions upon seeing the different before-and-after photos showing his creativity

A young man who is known on Twitter as Makatjane has caused a stir on the social media platform after showcasing some amazing works he has been doing.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his personal handle, @Makatjane3, the gentleman shared that his livelihood is to go to landfill sites, pick up bottles, clean them and then decorate them for sale.

The finished works sighted by YEN.com.gh show really colourful designs that could be used in top-class restaurants, tourist attractions and many others.

His post gathered a total of over 100k reactions and comments as many could simply not keep their words to themselves upon seeing what the young man is doing both for himself and planet earth.

In another interesting report, Adelaide Bortier, an amazing young lady in her mid-20s who went viral after she said in an interview that all she wished for was to see the sky again has released a single.

The visually-impaired lady who turned out to be a super-talented singer was discovered by DopeNation and given the platform to shine with the stage name, Adelaide The Seer.

From the snippet of the video that was shared on the Instagram handle of Adelaide, the newly-released single is titled Wire Me produced by DopeNation (Agbene Beat Ebe).

