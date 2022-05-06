Xorlali Komla, a recent University of Ghana, Legon graduate shared a video of lady's shoes he purchased for himself and has got many talking

The young man graduated as the best student in theatre arts for his program and he bought the shoe worth $775 (GH₵5,862) to grace the occasion

Edwina Blankson commented: "Dear u rocked them perfectly the heels for me damn! U killed"

A University of Ghana recent graduate known as Xorlali Komla has sparked huge conversations online after revealing the type of shoe he wore to an award ceremony.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Xorlaliplange had him sharing a video of a pair of black shoes he bought online which cost $775 (GH₵5,862).

Xorlali in his graduation gown, his expensive shoe and nicely dressed. Photo credit: @xorlaliplange/TikTok

The shoe was bought for an award ceremony he was invited to after graduating as the best student in Theatre from the university.

The post at the time of this publication has attracted close to 8,000 views with 360 likes and over 20 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Edwina Blankson wrote:

Dear u rocked them perfectly the heels for me damn! U killed ❤️

Atomvid was curious about the young man's choice of clothing:

why do you prefer to wear female clothing

From Geo:

congratulations

zeeglory3 commented:

U really looked gorgeous

lay._.lay__ s said:

Material girlllll✨

From Mimi:

Is giving Boss vibes. Congrats hun

ix_linny commented:

775$ for a heel...this is calling me poor

Watch the full video linked below;

Legon Graduation: Student Wears Heels and Ladies Outfit to Graduation; Video Drops

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian graduate caused tongues of social media users to wag on the internet with a video that went viral of himself as he cross-dressed to his graduation.

The young man identified as Xorlali wore a ladies outfit to his graduation and scored his look with a 6- inch heels as seen in the video making waves online.

Xorlali's video has spark lots of conversations online with some netizens amazed by his choice of clothes and others expressing distaste for his outfit.

