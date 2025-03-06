John Mahama, in a video shared by respected vlogger GH Hyper, made a grand entrance at the Independence Anniversary commemoration parade

In the video, the president arrived with only one vehicle and was escorted by the Police Mounted Squadron, who guarded his vehicle on horse back

Many who watched the video were pleased with the president's simple yet grand arrival and praised him for not using a long motorcade

President John Mahama made a simple but grand entrance at Ghana’s 68th Independence Day parade, arriving at the Jubilee House in a single vehicle.

He was escorted by the Police Mounted Squadron on horseback, a move that impressed many Ghanaians.

In a video shared by vlogger GH Hyper, Mahama’s arrival stood in distinction to the long motorcades used in past celebrations. Many praised the president for choosing a modest approach.

The event, held on March 6, 2025, was moved from the Black Star Square to the Jubilee House after the Mahama administration reduced the budget for the celebrations by 90%. The cost was cut from GH₵15 million under the previous government to address the country’s economic challenges.

Several dignitaries attended, including former President Nana Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Council of State Chairman Doe Adjaho, and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu. Akufo-Addo was seen greeting Kufuor and other officials before taking his seat next to him.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mai.kel58 said:

"Someone would have been using two cars because of special chair."

lebronpablo69 said:

"You see your life, Addo Dee. Now you are standing for someone, you wey you ordered Kings to stand and greet you 😂😂😂😂😂what change father."

empressmeiya commented:

"So simple, we love you our dear president 😊❤️someone would have used 10 cars already😂😂😂one for his special chair."

vypertheboy commented:

"Very simple and won’t cost us a dime. Just last year, Independence Day cost 95 million Ghana cedis lol. Fueling v8 cars to all the various regions. Addo-D bore as he Dey tap there."

foreign_citizen said:

"Can he be our president forever..?🥹 this is so beautiful."

Alacrity_Jarah wrote:

"Democracy is expensive sir. You are gradually killing the sense of patriotism in our younger generation through your populist approach."

Boahencollins9 commented:

"Today’s ceremony is the best I have seen in my entire life. No time wasting, no resource wasting… Simple and short, just as it is supposed to be. Nice."

rusty_kojo said:

"So why don't we stop celebrating it all together to save cost if that is our aim. Limiting our independence celebration to the privileged high class is the most unfortunate decision of the century."

