Popular Ghanaian social media icon, Ibrah-One in a viral video has been spotted in a bad and beat up shape in Nigeria

The Ghanaian man didn't look very stable as he was half-naked with just shorts on and walking around helplessly

The video taken by a random individual found its way to social media and has got a lot of people talking

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A popular and controversial social media personality, Ibrah-one has been allegedly seen in a viral video looking mentally unstable.

In the video, the individual suspected to be Ibrah was in an alarming condition as he was half-naked and barefooted and didn't seem to know where he was going.

Photo: Alleged photo of Ibrah-one gone mad source: ibrah_money1, pulse gh

Source: UGC

Ibrah is a controversial social media personality known to have a lot of cash and is seen mostly flaunting and showing off his wealth. He is known to own some expensive vehicles and luxurious houses. The online community was shocked to see someone of his status supposedly in such a state.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social Media React To Video Of Madman Alleged To Be Ibrah-one

macnotthe didn't think the man alleged to be Ibrah was indeed mad. He said:

Man is just increasing the money .. S3 mad lol next 2months you will see him with 3 Bugattis

EDEMmello_ also felt he wasn't genuinely insane. He said:

Small akwankyer3 chairman dey do you say he mad. He go come share phones for that same street top. No be small cash out soon

YahyaHaruna19 was saddened by the development, saying:

May we all not fall into this trap. If you get small, be modest and hide yourself chaley! Hmmm..

THE_AMPONSA also felt the madness wasn't for real, saying:

This guy you go go inside then he hyeda.

See the video here.

Little Boy Spotted Dancing In Viral Video Causes Stir

In other news, a video of a boy doing an energetic dance move was published by YEN.com.gh. An entertaining video of a dancing little boy has been doing the rounds on the social media streets The clip shared by @FredSchultz35 sees the boy standing out from the crowd as he energetically moves to the beat Online users were left quite impressed by the young lad’s moves and took to the comments section to applaud him.

Source: YEN.com.gh