The founder and leader of MOGPA has warned students against engaging in amorous relationships while in school

The renowned preacher's remark was in reaction to the sad demise of Joana Yabani, a KNUST final-year student

Netizens who saw his post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some supported his claim while others disagreed

A popular Ghanaian preacher, Rev Isaac Osei-Bonsu, has admonished students against dating while in school.

The founder of the Moments of Glory Prayer Army, popularly known as MOGPA, stated that it was unwise for any student to enter a relationship while in school.

His comment was in reaction to the demise of Joana Yabani, a KNUST final-year student who was recently murdered on campus. The young lady was allegedly killed at dawn by her boyfriend.

Furious over the matter, the preacher criticised the young man's action and seized the moment to speak to his church over the matter.

He first advised every student to fall in love with their books. He argued that every student's priority should be their books and not any other thing.

He noted that lately, students take a keen interest in irrelevant things including dating while in school and forget about their books, which is very appalling.

She therefore warned the youth of his church not to engage in any amorous or lovey-dovey affair while they are still in school since the purpose of going to school was to study and not to fall in love.

