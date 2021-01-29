2 brothers dressed as lawyers have amazed Twitter users with their 'how it started vs how it's going' photos

Nsafoah, one of the brothers with the handle @OneKeys, shared how they've hustled since back in the day in 2009 but have now made it

A photo the duo took last year shows both of them dressed as lawyers and Ghanaians have been celebrating them

Two Ghanaian brothers have joined the 'how it started vs how it's going' trend with heartwarming photos showing how far they have come.

In a set of photos seen by YEN.com.gh on the personal Twitter handle of @OneKeys, the brothers showed how they were hustling in 2009 before making it now in 2021.

It appears from the pictures shared that the two young handsome men have both been called to the bar as they were seen wearing the long black robe that lawyers use.

See the post below:

Tens of thousands of Twitter users who saw the post came under the thread to pour out their heartwarming, interesting and powerful words of admiration.

@AW_Chuma shared a video the two brothers did back in the day and asked where their third counterpart was.

@ijeebliss, a beautiful lady who appeared to have had a crush on the duo mentioned how their beards make her feel

@iRyfie in a hilarious comment took notes from the gentlemen on how to become successful in life like they have done, saying:

How to become successful. Pose back to back arms crossed with your best friend

Source: YEN.com.gh