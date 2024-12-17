A video of a Ghanaian man sharing how he stopped his neighbours from fetching water from house has surfaced on social media

In the video, he claimed that his neighbours, who are staunch NDC supporters, stormed his house to tease him after John Mahama won the elections

His video has got people talking, with many expressing varied opinions in the comments section

Some Ghanaian citizens, especially supporters of the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP), have yet to come to terms with their party's defeat in the 2024 elections.

While NDC supporters are jubilating over their party's victory in the just-ended elections, a Ghanaian man has taken the pain of the NPP's defeat out on his NDC neighbours.

In a video, he noted that he had stopped them from fetching water at his place. For years, the young man's tap had been a reliable source of water for his neighbours.

However, following the NDC's win, he has taken a firm stance not to allow them to fetch water at his end again.

Visibly upset, the young man explained his actions in the video, stating that shortly after the NDC won the elections and Mr Mahama was declared President-elect, his neighbours started teasing him.

Angered by his neighbours' actions, he decided to punish them by locking up his tap and halting them from getting access to potable drinking water.

His neighbours are unsure how they will get access to water but he's advised them to reach out to the President-elect for water.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young man's video

Netizens who saw the video of the young man speaking about stopping his NDC neighbours from fetching water at his end have expressed mixed reactions. While some supported his actions, others criticised him.

@ohenecasty wrote:

"Ndc is in power, but we'll show them that Ghana belongs to Npp."

@MARIATU MUHAMMAD Nare' wrote:

"Do you know the number of people that will starve if we all decides to do this???? Be a human before a politician."

@Jordan Black wrote:

"Ofui are you God?? Such ignoramus buffoon."

@koko_wura wrote:

"It seems NPP members owns much more than NDC oo anaa."

@Nsem Hene wrote:

"Very well... Make sure u don't come to Accra too... Coz ego over u there."

Ghanaian man weeps over NPP's defeat

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man could not contain her tears after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the December 7, 2024, elections.

In a video, he said Ghanaians were ungrateful and also blamed the NPP's leadership over the party's humiliating defeat.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken as they expressed their views in the post's comments section.

