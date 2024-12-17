Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah is modelling in a two-piece outfit created by a fast-rising fashion designer

Nana Aba Anamoah elevated her look with an expensive designer bag as she posed for the cameras

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson and other celebrities have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's look

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah always sets the internet ablaze with her photos. For her latest photoshoot, she looked exquisite in a two-piece ready-to-wear outfit.

The Business Development Manager for GHOne TV wore a stylish ensemble that eluded confidence and style.

Nana Aba Anamoah looks classy in a two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @thenanaaba.

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah wore a short, wavy fringe hairstyle and perfect skin-tone makeup, showing off her polished red nails.

She accessorised her look with expensive Chanel earrings and completed it with a designer bag.

Nana Aba Anamoah causes a stir online

Some social media users commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's two-piece outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kalybos1 stated:

"Ghana's Oprah Winfrey."

Lydiaforson stated:

"Send me your shoe size."

duchesstrish stated:

"Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

reginavanhelvert_ stated:

"The caption took me out 😂."

_e.kua stated:

"Nana please, we miss your nephews."

jenniferabaah stated:

"When Nana Aba wears it…. then it’s a must💃🏼."

summalynabena stated:

"We hear 😂."

akuaba_hemaa stated:

"Rich auntyyyyyyy😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥🙌🙌."

aboubacar.halilou.79 stated:

"Wow so beautiful."

nana_kwame_20_ stated:

"TheNanaAba ❤️."

thenanadu stated:

"Morrow, we’re winning anaa mommy? 😂😁."

dennito_reigns stated:

"Wo ho Twa 😍."

divabel1 stated:

"😂😍❤️Barrssss."

valerie_adjoa stated:

"Pretty pretty wow❤️❤️❤️❤️."

julietkissiwaa_official stated:

"My love 🤍🤍🤍👌🏻."

Check out the photos below:

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks a yellow dress

Nana Aba Anamoah brightened up the timelines of her followers as she modelled in a sleeveless yellow dress.

The award-winning media personality looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup look to enhance her look.

Watch the video below:

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

