Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has given a glimpse into her luxurious home

The mansion, per the photos seen, has part of it made in glass

Nadia posed by the glass side of her luxurious home with her fourth daughter cuddled in her arms

Ghanaians have praised the beautiful actress and described the photo as lovely

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Ghana

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has stunned her fans with a beautiful photo posed by her glass mansion with her fourth daughter in her arms.

She shared the photo with a caption to welcome her fans into February, which she described as the month of love, carefully hiding the face of her daughter as usual.

Nadia gives a view into her mansion which has part of it designed with glass to show the kind of luxury she enjoys.

A collage of Nadia Buari. Photo credit: @nadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Swipe for the other photo:

Reaction

The photo has been admired by her fans and they have reacted beautifully.

Cassy, for instance, called the photo beautiful:

cassy_lilac: “Beautiful.”

Cheese described the photo as “nice”:

hood_chesse_: “Nice”

Others called it lovely:

nyamekye_wilmar: “Lovely.”

isaac_jennifer2245: “Lovely.”

Bone bwoy viewed the photo as stunning:

bone_bwoy: “Stunning.”

Remmy admired Nadia’s daughter:

remmy.baby: “I know you have the cutest babies, we don't have to see their faces to know that!”

Akin admired both mother and daughter:

akinwandee: “Both are beautiful.”

Iva fell in love with everything about the photo:

iva_adjoa: “Much love.”

Nadia and family

Meanwhile, Nadia was in the news recently following a photo of her two-year-old daughter who has grown so tall.

The girl’s height and appearance in the photo surprised many people who found it hard to believe that she was just two years.

Nadia Buari has four children, including a set of twin girls.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Nadia’s twin girls looking all grown and lovely.

She was also in the news recently when she finally shared a video showing the face of her third girl who is three years.

The girl was teaching her mother how to pose as they had a photo shoot.

The actress some time ago caused traffic on the streets abroad when she together with her husband and four children went on a vacation.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Yen News