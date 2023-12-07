Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio's only daughter, Dana, turned 16 years old on December 7

The actress celebrated Dana's milestone by sharing some lovely photos on her social media pages

Dana's looks in the photos sparked reactions among her mother's admirers while others wished her a happy birthday

In a dazzling display of love and joy, Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has flaunted her only daughter on social media.

The actress' daughter, known as Dana, turned 16 years old on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Known for her charismatic presence on screen, Sandra spared no effort in ensuring that Dana's birthday was memorable.

Actress Sandra Ababio celebrated her daughter's 16th birthday Photo source: @sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

The proud mother shared photos in celebration of her baby girl's new age. Sharing the photos, she expressed her love and gratitude for her daughter.

"Happiest birthday to my little princess @its.just_dana my sweet 16," she captioned.

See the photos below:

Sandra Sarfo Ababio's fans celebrate her daughter

The Kumawood star's fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for Dana, creating a virtual outpouring of love for the young lady on her special day.

duabiase77 said:

Do betweena gimme er

_tuesdaylover said:

Happy birthday to her..God isn’t done with her yet

naahillmanson said:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️

barimamabeltwum said:

Awww❤️❤️bless her ,she's so beautiful

More about Sandra Ababo's daughter

Not much was known about Sandra's daughter until she recently appeared on Delay Show to talk about the girl.

According to the actress, she gave birth to her daughter when she was just about 22 years old.

Narrating the circumstances leading to the birth of her child, Sandra Ababio revealed that she got pregnant with a man who was around 50 years old at the time.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio celebrates her gorgeous mother's birthday

Earlier, the actress' mother had turned a year older and she took to social media to share a video of her beautiful and young-looking mother in celebration.

Sandra Ababio's video of her mum got many of her followers marvelled at the resemblance they share.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh