Actress Nadia Buari has shared a photo with her fourth daughter

Mother and daughter were in a jolly mood as she hugged her in the air

Nadia’s fourth daughter looks so grown and tall in the photo that fans cannot keep calm over her

The actress surprised Ghanaians with the news of her four children, including a set of twins

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has flaunted her fourth daughter in an adorable video she shared on social media.

Nadia hugged her daughter so tightly as she tossed her about in the air.

As usual, Nadia ensured that the girl’s face is kept hidden in the photo.

However, it is clear that the little girl has grown so big and tall, and is no longer a baby.

Reaction

Ghanaians have admired the photo and have showered praises on mama and daughter.

Munash, for instance, described the photo as “priceless”:

hajiamunash1: “Priceless.”

Others described it as beautiful, and cute:

theresawayne9: “Beautiful.”

peacenikky34: “So so cute.”

__bee.gee: “Soo cute.”

steph_macz: “Beautiful.”

nessa_viraaj: “Cutie like her mom.”

lets_slay_outlet: “Beautiful family.”

More and more fans admired Nadia and her daughter:

mr.joeyofficial: “Wooow lovely.”

ken_ftug100: “Looking so amazing Nadia.”

el_bethhairline: “Mummy and her adorable.”

pinkkymira: “See skin as bright as the new America.”

Bokum wanted to know if she was Nadia’s daughter:

bokum_omar: “Is she your daughter??.”

Background

Meanwhile, three years ago, Nadia Buari surprised the world with the news about her giving birth to four children in 5 years.

The children are all girls and include a set of twin girls.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Nadia’s twin girls looking all grown and lovely.

An earlier report about one of the twins' long and silky hair also got Ghanaians admiring the family.

She was also in the news recently when she finally shared a video showing the face of her third girl who is three years.

The girl was teaching her mother how to pose as they had a photo shoot.

The actress some time ago caused traffic on the streets abroad when she together with her husband and four children went on a vacation.

