A video of Island Frimpong, Medikal and Fella Makafui’s daughter, shows how big and tall she’s grown

She lays down quietly in her Jordan-branded baby attire

The rapper could not stop crushing on his daughter as he is heard shouting and playing with her

Medikal and Fella Makafui’s daughter, Island Frimpong, has grown big, and tall as seen in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Island lays quietly in Fella’s arm and she appears to be sleeping in her Jordan branded baby attire.

An all-excited Medikal took the video of the baby amid shouts and admiration for his child.

A collage of Island Frimpong and her parents. Photo credit: @fellamakafui @amgmedikal/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He is heard asking if anyone has a baby who wears such a brand, and that there is no other person than his daughter, Island.

Born 5 months after wedding

Island Frimpong was born in August 2020, five months after Fella Makafui and Medikal had their traditional wedding.

After her birth, Fella relocated to a plush place to recover and nurse her after-birth pains.

It is no secret that Medikal holds his daughter dear to his heart.

In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, he was seen having a hearty conversation with the baby as if she could talk.

Fella Makafui also shared a video from Baby Island’s room with her name printed all over the wall.

She recently opened up on the big project she is contemplating on making in Island’s name, but fans got incensed and called Fella a braggart.

Meanwhile, Medikal has been in the news for boldly sharing how many times he sleeps with his wife.

He also revealed that they aim to have 20 children together, therefore, they are working hard at meeting that goal.

Fella Makafui was in the news for tripping and falling off her high-heeled shoes.

In other news, in other news, actress Fella Makafui has been spotted in the plush office of Despite's son, Kennedy Osei, and they were playing together.

