Medikal and Fella Makafui have sent love sparks flying in the air with their recent activity

The duo was seen engaging in a dance battle as others watched on

Medikal and Fella Makafui are currently in UK for the Ghana Music Awards

Power couple Samuel Frimpong famed as Medikal and Precious Fella Makafui have been spotted in a new video dancing their hearts out on the streets of London.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the married couple were seen entertaining members of their team with their dance moves.

What started out as a friendly show of dance moves quickly escalated into a dance battle and pit Medikal against his wife, Fella Makafui.

As a result, the duo took turns on the dancefloor to show who was the better dancer.

Both husband and wife gave it their all on the dancefloor which attracted cheers from passersby and members of their team.

It was Medikal who took to the dancefloor first but before he could show off his 'killer moves', Fella Makafui interrupted and showed off her moves.

Later, Medikal got the chance to also show what he could do only for Fella to turn the dance battle on its head to make it a formation dance sequence as she mimicked her hubby's moves.

Fella Makafui and her award-winning rapper husband Medikal are currently in the United Kingdom ahead of the Ghana Music Awards UK edition.

They have already chronicled their journey from KOtoka to the UK and were also seen in a video while they sat comfortably in the aeroplane.

