The second daughter of football legend, Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey, Manal, has turned 5 years on August 16.

The day was spent at the Sogakope Beach Resort, according to the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media.

These photos were shared by the ex-footballer’s wife, Ruweida Lamptey, who could not keep calm in celebrating the second daughter’s birthday.

A collage of Odartey Lamptey and the second daughter, Manal.

The five-year-old girl is so stylish and full of life as seen in the various poses of her photos.

YEN.com.gh brings you five of Manal birthday photos showing how gorgeous she is.

1. Manal glittering in blue. The little girl looks and smiles just like her father:

Odartey Lamptey's second daughter, Manal.

2. Manal is so excited about turning 5:

Odartey Lamptey's second daughter, Manal.

3. Such a beautiful attitudinal pose there:

Odartey Lamptey's second daughter, Manal.

4. Can't keep calm, it is my 5th birthday, as it is boldly written on Manal's face:

Odartey Lamptey's second daughter, Manal.

5. Mis Odartey Lamptey sitting pretty:

Odartey Lamptey's second daughter, Manal.

