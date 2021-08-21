The Second Lady Samira Bawumia turned 41 years old on Friday, August 20

Samira and her son were filmed creating a beautiful memory as he kissed and prayed for her on her special day

A video of the adorable mother-son moment has emerged on social media

Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia turned 41 years old on Friday, August 20, 2021, amid an overwhelming outpour of love and uplifting messages from her husband, son, and Ghanaians.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a romantic message to her, established that the second lady is a rock for him, saying she continues to amaze him.

Dr Bawumia's birthday message to wife

''Happy birthday to my dear wife, Samira. You have been a rock for me and continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged,'' said Dr Bawumia.

''The kindness of your heart even shines through brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling. I love you,'' he added.

Samira's son blesses her

The vice-president was one of the first people to celebrate Samira on her special day. Her son was later videoed showering her with love, saying:

''Happy birthday, God bless you. May God bless you with long life.''

The second lady was on the phone expressing appreciation for a birthday cake she had received when her son appeared to hug her. She was filmed glammed up like a true style queen.

