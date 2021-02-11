A 20-year-old University of Ghana student, Craig Owusu has made kaftan clothes out of Voltic pre-water rubbers

The gentleman who made the brilliant attire when he was in level 100 is currently studying philosophy, psychology, and archaeology

Craig Owusu also won an award when he participated in the coveted Youth Empowerment Awards

Craig Owusu, a 19-year-old student and photo model at the University of Ghana studying philosophy, psychology, and archaeology has created an outfit using water sachets

Information obtained directly from the level 100 student indicates that prior to him getting enrolled at UG, Craig graduated from the Osei Tutu senior high school.

Due to his exploits and creativity, Craig Owusu partook in the Youth Empowerment Awards and was able to win an award as a certificate sighted by YEN.com.gh has shown.

Level 200 student at UG makes kaftan clothes with 'pure water' rubbers Credit: Craig Owusu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The kaftan cloth was created using Voltic pre-water rubbers out of which the creative young man was also able to make some slippers.

Source: YEN.com.gh