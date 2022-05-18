Kwesi Ackon, the taxi driver who returned a fish seller's GH¢8,400, has been spotted having a good time at a lavish restaurant inside a hotel

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, he is seen having a bowl of fufu filled with lots of meat and a cocktail drink to supplement it

The post has caused fans to react with some tapping into his blessings and others talking about his facial expression

Kwesi Ackon, the taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400, which belonged to a fish seller has been spotted having the time of his life at a plush restaurant inside Villandro Residence.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on Celebrity Blogger, he is seen enjoying a rich meal of Ghanaian fufu and soup, loaded with a lot of meat, with a cocktail to supplement it.

Kwesi Ackon dressed in an all-white kaftan with an orange pattern design and an all-white pair of trousers.

YEN.com.gh is not certain whether he was there with his wife and son, but one could tell that he was definitely having a good time

Ackon's return of fish seller's GH¢8k

Kwesi Ackon did the unthinkable on the morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in a video that is fast topping social media charts.

In the footage, the driver had returned an amount of GH¢8,400 that was mistakenly dropped in his vehicle by an old woman who sells fish at Mallam Atta Market.

Although he saw the money the day before, the driver did not get the opportunity to return it to the woman but decided to do so the very next morning.

Fans React To Kwesi Ackon's Photo

@FRichbard:

This guy is still not laughing ooo

@QueendivasL:

He should smile a little. Aaaaah. With all the blessings coming your way, you are still not smiling? Lol

@MegaTrendzGh:

Breakthrough pro max

@misterpablo_gh:

Enjoy buddy, you deserve it. Royal Senchi Resort Hotel need to give you a weekend treats to top it up

@dhatbwoyanas:

Honesty pays indeed….. enjoy bro

@KwabsGroups:

Where manager Dey, seems the food plenty too much

@kofigramm:

Eating too is enjoyment? Kyr3 y’all should leave him alone

@k_korleyy:

Oh killa smile small erh

@corbykafui:

Villandro dierrr u no go get oooo top top delicacies

@1Mr_Ken:

I haven’t seen this nigga smile just once in any of the photos

@___OTY_:

Can this man enjoy the return of his good deed in peace? Ebei

Taxi Driver Who Returned GH¢8k Gets 'Prophecy' On His Next Job From Osei Bonsu

Meanwhile, Osei Bonsu, the morning show host of Ekossisen on Asempa 94.7 has spoken into the life of Isaac Kwesi Ackon, the Ghanaian taxi driver who returned GH¢8k belonging to one of his customers.

While hosting the honest young man on his famous show, Osei told Kwesi that he is extremely happy about how viral the beautiful gesture by Kwesi has gone and he is confident a lot of good things will come out of it.

"Where you are is a very big platform. The mere fact that you are here shows that honesty pays. And I am sure that very soon you will stop driving taxi and get employed by a big man who would take great care of you," Osei Bonsu stated.

Source: YEN.com.gh