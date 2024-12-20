A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing a heartbreaking ordeal of her relationship with a UK-based man has sparked discussion online

The young lady, identified as Anita, alleged that her boyfriend scammed her into selling her land to transfer the proceeds to him

Speaking in a TikTok video, Anita said she met the UK-based man on social media and began a distance relationship with him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A UK-based man allegedly deceived his Ghana-based girlfriend into selling her property so he could benefit.

This allegation was made by the girlfriend in question during an interview with a Ghanaian content creator.

A Ghanaian lady claims her UK-based boyfriend convinced her to sell property so he could take it for himself. Photo credit: @frimpskay.media/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady, identified as Anita, said she met the UK-based man on TikTok and fell in love with him after several months of getting to know each other.

The tearful lady stated that her now ex-boyfriend took advantage of her love for him to scam her into selling off her land and transferring the money to him in the UK.

"He said he wanted to process a visa for me to join him in the UK, but he was out of money at the time because he had sent a huge amount home for his family. Then I said, okay, I have land so I will sell it and transfer the money to him to work on my travel documents for me. After sending him the money, I could not reach him again," she said.

In the excerpts of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, she claimed that she had never physically met her boyfriend before but believed in everything he told her.

"I was madly in love with him and I thought he also loved me, but that wasn't the case. I thought he was a cool person and so I spent close to GH¢10,000 on his birthday barely a few after we met," she stated..

Ghanaians react to Anita's story

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of Anita's interview reacted to her sad story.

@Lydia saayoryire SAID:

"Obaa wagyim waii how can u send a guy money who is living in UK eeii gyimii paa ni."

@𝔎𝔴𝔞𝔪𝔢 𝔛 Aristokrat also said:

"Next time try America boys Eny3 mi Kwame ooo."

@hajia.rash77 commented:

"U never see anything yet how will u trust someone u see on social media."

@QUOFI DEGRAFT also commented:

"Hmm, Asem ooo. the genuine guys too don't meet such ladies."

Ghanaian man weeps after girlfriend jilted him

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man could not control himself as he wept over a painful heartbreak.

In a video, the young man said his girlfriend of many years, whose name is Akua, jilted him for another man.

Speaking from a place of emotional pain, he vowed never to forgive any woman who bore the same name as her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh