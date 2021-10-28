With just a hook, a yarn and a measuring tape, a young lady named Theresa Andor is making ends meet for herself

She is able to produce beautiful full-body outfits, beachwear, bags, and more with just her hand & absolutely no machine

Interestingly, Theresa who is known as @tessy_andor on Twitter says she taught herself the craft by watching videos online

Theresa Andor, a talented young lady identified on Twitter as @tessy_andor is able to produce stunning outfits without the help of any sewing machine.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Theresa who is currently based in Nigeria indicates that she taught herself the skill by watching some videos on YouTube and has been in this business for only two years now.

"All you need basically is yarn, a hook, measuring tape and you’re good to go!" she said.

Recounting how it all started, Theresa says she got into the business after she completed her Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Accounting program and found it a bit difficult getting a good placement.

"So I stumbled upon a video on YouTube and felt I could try it out since I had little knowledge of crochet in high school," she indicated.

Theresa has become shining proof that anything is possible once people put their minds to one thing and focus on developing.

Speaking about her future prospects, the talented young lady mentioned:

I feel the future is crochet, it isn’t where it’s supposed to be now but it’s definitely getting there. In the next five years, everyone will be very familiar with it and trust me it will be in the trends

Check out some of her works from Twitter below

Stunning beachwear:

Beautiful handmade beanies:

Bags and beach outfits:

